Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are the new parents in the town. The couple welcomed twin daughters In November last year. The two have been balancing their parenthood responsibilities and careers at the same time. Rubina and Abhinav have named their daughters Jeeva and Edhaa, and the two little bundles of joy have completed three months today (Feb 27).

Abhinav Shukla's heartfelt post

Abhinav Shukla is a proud husband of Rubina Dilaik and a responsible father to Jeeva and Edhaa. As the little girls turned three months old, the Bigg Boss 14 fame took to social media and shared the happy moment. The actor posted a snap of the twin daughters lying by the beachside.

Since the couple is yet to reveal the faces of the babies, Abhinav Shukla did not post any pictures wherein Jeeva or Edhaa were clearly visible. Looking at the adorable picture, ome might crave to chill at the beach. Besides the attention-catching frame, Abhinav wrote, "Chilling like a Boss : E & J are 3 months today !"

Have a look at his post:

Recently, the couple went on a family staycation in Lonavala with their newborn daughters. The actress' mom also joined them. Lately, the Bigg Boss 14 winner has been sharing glimpses from their quality time. However, Abhinav's recent post dedicated to Jeeva and Edhaa is indeed the sweetest of all.

Advertisement

Celebs react:

Marking the special day, Abhinav Shukla's heartfelt post did not go unnoticed by celebrities and netizens. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Hina Khan wrote, "Best best picture (red heart and nazar amulet emoji)." Shardul Pandit reacted with heart emojis.

On the other hand, speaking of the fans' reaction, many poured love in the comment section. One of the users expressed, "Jeeva is bossy like her mumma & Edhaa is cool like her father, am I right." Another comment read, "God bless them."

Look at some of the comments here:

For those unaware, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in a grand wedding ceremony on July 21, 2018. The two welcomed twin baby girls on November 27, 2023.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: New mom Rubina Dilaik's oh-so-hot look in red dress leaves internet ablaze as she flaunts her curves