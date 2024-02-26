Rubina Dilaik is a new mom in the industry, but not calling her a stylish mama might be unfair. The actress has been glowing brightly ever since she embraced motherhood. While balancing her life as a career woman and a mother, the Choti Bahu seems to be doing a commendable job. In the last few days, she has proven the supremacy of her fashion choices.

After a metallic blazer and a modern-fairy look, Rubina is back to slay with her recent look. She recently opted for a red dress, thereby looking 'Rubi-licious.' Let us delve in and take a closer look at her striking appearance.

Rubina Dilaik turns her head in a classy red dress

Rubina Dilaik is the epitome of breathtaking beauty in her recent photoshoot. She exudes confidence and glamour in a red dress, showcasing her stunning presence. The Bigg Boss 14 winner looks absolutely gorgeous and radiant in the body-hugging ruched knot dress.

Exuding grace and sophistication, she confidently flaunted her well-toned body. The waist knot created an eye-catching spectacle. There is no doubt that Rubina emphasized her elegance and left us all captivated with her exquisite fashion sense.

Have a look at her recent fashionable appearance:

Coming to her accessories, Rubina opted for a green stone studded silver necklace and earrings. She also wore a silver bracelet. The Choti Bahu completed her look by wearing shiny tassel heels. We are literally obsessed with the meticulous attention to detail she extended to every aspect of her ensemble, from her accessories to footwear.

The new mama styled her hair into loose waves that cascaded down her shoulder, framing her pretty face to pure perfection. Rubina Dilaik went for glam makeup that complemented her red dress beautifully. Whether well-shaped eyebrows or perfect contour, shimmery eyeshadow, or dark eyeliner, everything looked on-point.

For those who are unversed, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla turned parents to twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa. The beautiful actress is yet to reveal their little girls' faces to her fans.

