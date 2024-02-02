Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Shocking news gripped the industry this morning. Renowned actress and model Poonam Pandey has passed away. Her team shared a post on her official social media handle just an hour back. Zoom reported that her manager confirmed the news of her death. Reportedly, she passed away on Thursday night.

Poonam Pandey passes away at 32; social media team conveys news of death

A note was posted on her Instagram handle that mentioned Poonam Pandey was suffering from cervical cancer. The note on her social media post reads, “This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared.”

Check out the note on Poonam Pandey's social media here:

About Poonam Pandey's work in the industry

Poonam Pandey made her debut in Bollywood with the 2013 film Nasha. Besides this, she was part of a few Bhojpuri and Telugu films. In the television industry, Poonam was last seen in the first season of Lock Upp hosted by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Munawar Faruqui was the winner of the season.

Recently, in several public appearances, she shared that she was rooting for Munawar to lift the Bigg Boss 17 trophy.

Over the years, she drew attention to herself by being part of several controversies.

Reaction of netizens

Poonam Pandey's death was a bolt out of the blue. As soon as the news of her death surfaced on social media, netizens expressed shock and dismay. They took the comments section of her post and expressed their shock. One user wrote, "Lost? Hope this is not fake or fun post." Another commented, "She is greatest of all the time. she could remember as a glamorous actress RIP."

Actress Sweety Walia commented, "This can't be true pls just spoke to you on the 10th no way pls tell me the account is hacked noway it can't be true!" It is evident from the comments section that everyone is having a hard time believing the news.

