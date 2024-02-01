The third season of Shark Tank India is creating a buzz with 12 sharks on board, including big names like Oyo CEO Ritesh Agarwal and Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal. These entrepreneurs bring a wealth of experience to the show, making it an exciting watch for viewers. Their advice to the pitchers and their investments make this platform a dream for every budding entrepreneur to come and share their pitch.

But before becoming successful in their respective fields, each judge had their humble beginnings in different jobs. Let's take a look at the first jobs of the 12 judges in Shark Tank India Season 3.

First jobs of Sharks

Each Shark has a very different story and their career also began doing nine-to-five jobs. While some had very humble beginnings, others got lucky and started out with multinational companies.

Ritesh Agarwal - Sold SIM cards

Aman Gupta - Assistant Manager at Clickbank

Deepinder Goyal - Management consultant at Bain & Company

Namita Thapar - Business Finance Lead at Guidant Corporation

Anupam Mittal - Product Manager at MicroStrategy

Vineeta Singh - Rejected Rs 1 crore Package To Start SUGAR Cosmetics

Peyush Bansal - Programme Manager at Microsoft

Amit Jain - Software Engineer at Tata Consultancy Services

Azhar Iqubal - Started News in Shorts as a Facebook page

Ronnie Screwvala - Launched Cable TV Network in 1981

Varun Dua - Trainee Leo Burnett Advertising

Radhika Gupta - Program Manager Intern at Microsoft and then Business Analyst at McKinsey

Former Shark Tank India season 1's judge and BharatPe's ex-CEO Ashneer Grover had started his career as Vice President at Kotak Investment Banking. Another judge who was in season one of Shark Tank India, Mamaearth's co-founder Ghazal Alagh began her career as a corporate trainer at talent development company NIIT Ltd.

Isn't it inspiring to know how these Sharks started their journey, and how far they have reached? Ritesh Agarwal, Azhar Iqubal, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ronnie Screwvala are the new faces on the current season's panel. The judges from the previous season are Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain.

Shark Tank India 3 streams at 10 PM on Sony LIV.

