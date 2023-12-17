Aly Goni drops photos from a day out with his gang ft Jasmin Bhasin, Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan

Aly Goni spares no effort to treat his fans with heartwarming photos of enjoying days out with his pals. He is often seen going on trips as well as lunch and dinner outings with his group of friends. Recently, the actor dropped a series of pictures from a well-spent evening with his close ones which include Aly’s ladylove Jasmin Bhasin, Aly’s brother Arslan Goni and his girlfriend Sussanne Khan.

Aly Goni drops PICS ft Jasmin Bhasin, Arslan Goni and Sussanne Khan

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Aly Goni posted an array of portraits. In the first picture, he is seen clicking a selfie with Jasmin Bhasin who is showing her goofy antics. The second frame features Aly in a group photo with Jasmin, Arslan Goni, Sussanne Khan, Saltanat Goni, and Rekha Kapur. In the third image, Aly is seen leaning over Jasmin’s lap as the duo is striking a pose for the lens along with their gang. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor is seen wearing a red and blue-colored check shirt paired with ripped jeans.

In the caption space, Aly Goni simply put a heart hands emoji.

Take a look at Aly Goni’s Instagram post:

Soon after, Aly’s post garnered a lot of likes and lovely remarks. Taking to the comments section, Jasmin Bhasin wrote, “What an evening”. Sussanne Khan showed her compassion for Aly Goni and penned, “Love you my big little brother.” A user said, “Beautiful people.” “Him being lying on her lap with haq se,” read a comment pointing towards Aly and Jasmin’s chemistry in one of the pictures.

About Aly Goni

Aly Goni began his journey in showbiz with MTV Splitsvilla 5 in 2012. In the following year, he forayed into acting with Ektaa Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in a supporting role. Aly has been part of shows such as Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Dil Hi Toh Hai, and Naagin 3.

Apart from fiction, the actor has participated in reality shows such as Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Bigg Boss 14.

Personally, Aly Goni has been dating Jasmin Bhasin for a long time now. The two hit off when they met for the first time on the sets of Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Aly and Jasmin confessed their feelings while they were inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

