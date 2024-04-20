Do you want to know the secret behind Jasmin Bhasin's flawless skin? Well, the actress has shared the secret to her flawless skin in a recent video. Make sure to watch it and take notes from her beauty tips.

Jasmin is known for entertaining her fans with amusing videos, and her latest clip discussing beauty creams is no exception.

Jasmin Bhasin's secret to glowing skin

Just a few minutes ago, Jasmin Bhasin posted a fun video revealing the secret behind her glowing and nourished skin. In the clip, she is seen hilariously mimicking a voiceover. Jasmin is heard saying, "Mai jo face pe cream lagati hun na, mai na foundation nahi lagati. Medicated cream lagati hun 1700 ki (The cream that I apply on my face, I do not apply foundation; I apply medicated cream worth Rs 1700)." The Bigg Boss 14 fame captioned her video, "Just for fun (laughing emojis)."

Have a look at Jasmin Bhasin's video here:

Fans react to Jasmin Bhasin's fun video

About Jasmin Bhasin

Thanks to her roles in a couple of television shows, Jasmin Bhasin emerged as a popular figure in the telly landscape. She gained fame for her roles as Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak. In addition to this, she appeared in Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, and more.

Apart from working in television serials, the actress has acted in various South Indian movies, including Tamil and Telugu films. However, after she entered Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant, her fan following went up. Jasmin went on to showcase her talent in reality shows by participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Most recently, she made her Punjabi film debut with the comedy-drama Honeymoon.

