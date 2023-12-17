Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla welcome twin baby girls; actress' trainer confirms, edits post later

And the good news is here!

Ardent fans of actress Rubina Dilaik were waiting for her to finally embrace motherhood and give the good news to her fans. The actress slayed during her pregnancy and also set an example for other women by keeping her busy even during her last trimester. The buzz is that the actress has been blessed with twin baby girls.

Rubina Dilaik's trainer confirmed the news but edited the post later

Rubina Dilaik's pilates trainer took to social media to congratulate her on being blessed with twin baby girls. However, later, the post was edited with only 'congratulations'. However, the fans were quick to catch the initial post by the trainer. Fans and viewers are eagerly waiting for the couple to officially announce the news on their social media accounts.

Have a look at an adorable maternity shoot glimpses of Rubina Dilak and Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla's love story

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla met on the sets of Chhoti Bahu, however, they were only friends back then and connected later. The duo dated each other for a few years before taking their relationship to the next level. On July 21, 2018, Rubina and Abhinav got married to each other in a grand affair.

They hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai for industry friends and the who's who from the Television industry attended the couple's wedding.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla in Bigg Boss 14

Rubina and Abhinav participated in Bigg Boss 14 as a couple. While they had their share of fights, they stood strong against the storms and proved their love for each other.

Rubina had once revealed the only regret she had from her journey from Bigg Boss 14. She mentioned that she would have taken a stand for her husband Abhinav Shukla when he was unfairly evicted by the other contestants of the show.

Rubina Dilaik's major revelation in Bigg Boss 14

In one of the tasks wherein contestants were asked to reveal their secrets, Rubina's revelation brought a huge amount of shock value. The Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress revealed facing major turmoil in her married life. She revealed that her relationship with Abhinav was about to break and as a last chance for their marriage, they agreed to be on Bigg Boss 14 and spend maximum time with each other before deciding the fate of their marriage.

The couple later revealed that the show helped them to mend their differences and they'd not think about separation anymore.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s pregnancy journey

This delightful journey began a few months ago when the couple took to their respective social media handles to announce the exciting news. With a picture from their babymoon that shows the parents-to-be on a cruise, they announced the happy news. Rubina flaunted her full-grown baby bump as Abhinav cradled her bump from behind.

The caption accompanying the photo read, “We promised we would TOGETHER explore the world since we started dating, got married and now will do. AS A FAMILY. welcoming the LITTLE Traveller soon!”

This news came after several months of pregnancy speculation doing the round. Fans of the couple spotted the bump on the actress when she posted a picture of her in a maxi dress almost two months before the announcement. However, they denied the news back then.

Congratulations to Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla on this beautiful addition to their lives!