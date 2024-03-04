Aman Gupta impresses fans by jamming to Yeh Dil Deewana in ‘real Jam-nagar’; says ‘Rihanna nahi toh Aman hi sahi’

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Aman Gupta dropped a reel which seems to be from his 42nd birthday celebrations. He is seen singing Shah Rukh Khan’s son Yeh Dil Deewana with boy band Twin Strings. The co-founder of boAt looks excited while performing on stage and people around him are busy recording this moment.

Alongside the video, Aman penned a witty caption giving reference to Rihanna's appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities happening at Gujarat’s Jamnagar. He wrote, “The real ‘Jam’-nagar was here. Rihanna nahi toh Aman hi sahi? Thank you for all the wishes and love.”

Take a look at Aman Gupta’s post here:

Soon after Aman Gupta shared the clip, netizens began pouring in their thoughts. A user said, “Biggest flex is to hear this through boAt Airdopes.” Another stated, “Best singer ever award goes to @boatxaman.” A third one wrote, “Aman did better than Rihanna.” “You took ‘hum bhi bana lenge’ way too seriously,” read a comment.

In a previous post on Instagram, Aman gave a glimpse of behind-the-scenes from Shark Tank India 3. It showcased him getting ready in his vanity before reaching the set. The Shark also introduced the team which works relentlessly for the business reality show. The caption of his post stated, “Ek Shark, Tank Pe Gaya, Chhapak. Meet the people who really make it happen.”

About Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is the co-founder and CMO of the Indian electronics brand, boAt. He came into the limelight after appearing as one of the major investors on Shark Tank India three years back. He soon found a lot of fame and became a fan favorite. Currently, Aman is judging the third season of Shark Tank India.

