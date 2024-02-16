Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly's dance video on Aishwarya Rai's iconic song is exactly what you need to start your day

The Anupamaa actress, Rupali Ganguly is becoming the latest sensation of the telly town. Earlier today, Rupali posted a dance video in which she is dancing her heart out to Aishwarya Rai’s popular song from the movie Guru. This video is what Anupamaa fans need for an energetic start to the day.

Rupali Ganguly’s early morning dance video

Anupamaa lead actress Rupali Ganguly has posted a video of her grooving to Aishwarya Rai’s iconic song. She danced her heart out on the beats of Barso Re from the movie Guru. This dance video turns out to be a perfect source of revitalizing the mood and starting your morning with energy.

The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actress mentioned in the video that she is doing her favorite thing in her favorite attire (saree). Rupali Ganguly’s video is captioned, “Doing what I love the most: Wearing a saree & dancing my heart out.”

Fans and co-stars' reaction to Rupali Ganguly’s dance

Rupali Ganguly’s fellow star Mehul Nisar has shown his support in her video. Although Mehul does not come from the Anupamaa serial’s main family, still he has a brotherly bond with Rupali in real life. Along with him, Delnaaz Irani has also showered her love on her dance video.

Previously, when the actress danced in the show with her on-screen husband Sudhanshu Pandey while shooting for a Janmashtami special episode, she commented, “'Anupamaa is giving me every opportunity of living my dreams. I have already performed in songs like Matargasti, Hawa Hawai, and now Radha Kaise Na Jale. Unfortunately, I have never trained in dancing. My mother is a trained classical dancer and my brother Vijay Ganguly is a known choreographer. I have a pair of happy feet and wherever I hear any rhythm or music I just start dancing.''

About Rupali Ganguly’s passion for dance

This is not the first time when Rupali Ganguly has left her fans mesmerized with her dance moves. She keeps on posting her dance videos whenever she gets the time. Her video from Durga Pooja got viral where she was dancing with the Bollywood actress Rani Mukherjee during the Sindoor Khela ritual.

Earlier today she posted her energetic dance performance on her Instagram. From her yellow saree to her expressions she grabbed the fan’s attention. Apart from acting in TV serials, Anupamaa actress is fond of dancing too. Often she has been seen dancing on the sets of her hit daily soap with her co-actors.

