Anupamaa, April 26, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Anupama warning Vanraj not to call Yashdeep again. She apologizes to Yashdeep and asks him to block Vanraj’s number. Hasmuk scolds Vanraj and asks why he is venting his anger on Anupama. Leela blames Anupama for influencing Dimpy’s decision. Hasmuk asks her to stop accusing Anupama. Biji encourages Anupama and tells her to focus on the competition. Anupama prepares for the same.

Kavya says she already warned Vanraj. Vanraj thinks about filing a police complaint against Titu. Leela stops him and asks him to wait. Vanraj becomes adamant about getting back Ansh. He asserts that he doesn’t care about Dimpy. Anupama gears up for the competition. The judges inform that only three participants will proceed after the semifinal round.

Anuj comes to Shruti. Shruti says she almost felt like dying when she was shot. Shruti shares that she cannot live with Aadya and Anuj now. Shruti asks Anuj to marry her. Anuj says they will think about settling down once she recovers fully. He asks Shruti to take some rest. Anuj looks on as he receives a reminder about the Superstar Chef competition.

The judges at the competition tell the contenders that they have to impress the top guest judges from all over the world. They give instructions about the competition and ask the contestants to choose ingredients. Anupama falls while running to grab the food items. She handles herself and stands up. Biji worries about Anupama.

Vanraj tells Baa that he made the decision of marrying Dimpy to Prateik because he is worried about her and Ansh’s future. He says he wants a guy with career stability for Dimpy and not any dancer. Leela asks him to wait for the night to pass. Vanraj says he can’t live without Ansh.

A contender’s grinder blows up at the Superstar Chef competition, making Anupama recall the incident where Shruti was shot. She faints. Later, when she opens her eyes, she finds herself at Biji’s house. Anupama learns that she has been disqualified from the competition. She starts crying badly. Biji asks Yashdeep to let Anupama cry.

Kinjal tells Toshu that Anupama has been ousted from the competition. He laughs and asks Kinjal why she even thought Anupama would win an international competition. Toshu says Anupama should return to India. Kinjal defends Anupama. Toshu asks Kinjal not to argue with him. He reveals that he is starting a business soon.

Anuj is shocked to learn about Anupama’s disqualification. He decides to meet Anupama, but just then, Shruti calls him. He goes inside and finds Aadya suffering from a panic attack. Anuj tries to calm her down. The episode ends here.

