Wedding season is on in full swing! For Indians, a wedding is nothing less than a festival. The excitement this big occasion brings into one's life is immeasurable. Over the years, the way of celebrating the union of two people has changed drastically. And, of course, the entertainment world's contribution has been massive to it.

Celebrities have set new benchmarks for weddings, and there are no second thoughts about it! Now that the wedding season is here let's look at the celeb couples who are all set to take the plunge soon. These couples have been in a relationship for quite a long time, and now, finally, they have decided to embark on new chapters in their lives by entering into marriage.

While the buzz about their wedding has been going on for a long time, these duos have finally announced their wedding, and fans can't wait for their wedding festivities to begin. Let's take a look at couples who are set to get married soon.

5 couples who will tie the knot soon:

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar:

The buzz about Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar's marriage has been doing the rounds since last year. However, the couple finally announced their wedding date recently on social media and surprised fans with this special announcement. Divya and Apurva are all set to tie the knot on February 20, 2024.

Advertisement

The wedding preparations are going on in full swing. Divya recently celebrated her bachelorette with her girl gang in Goa and dropped several glimpses of their celebration on social media. Speaking about their engagement, Apurva proposed to his ladylove on December 4, 2022, on her 30th birthday. Apurva stole the limelight as he went down on his knees to propose to Divya.

Recently, while talking to Etimes TV, Divya shared that the venue for the wedding will be her home in Chembur and not some fancy resort. Talking about her decision, Divya shared, "We are getting married at home, and we are very proud of that decision because honestly, we don't want to go with the regular ideas."

Here's Divya Agarwal-Apurva Padgaonkar's wedding announcement post:

Surbhi Chandna and Karan R Sharma:

Popular actress Surbhi Chandna kept her relationship under wraps for almost 13 years until recently, when she surprised her fans by directly announcing her wedding date. Yes, Surbhi is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Karan R Sharma. The two started dating in 2010 and successfully managed to keep their relationship private.

On January 15, the actress took to her Instagram handle to announce her wedding and shared an adorable post. Before announcing it on social media, Surbhi and Karan had a roka ceremony on September 18, 2023. They even shared a social media post giving a glimpse of their intimate roka ceremony held in Goa.

Now that the duo is gearing up for their marriage, fans are incredibly excited to see Surbhi as a bride. Ever since they announced their wedding, the duo has been sharing adorable pictures and videos with one another, leaving fans in awe. Surbhi and Karan are all set to tie the wedding knot on March 1, 2024. Their wedding will take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Here's Surbhi Chandna-Karan R Sharma's wedding announcement post:

Sonarika Bhadoria and Vikas Parashar:

Devon Ka Dev Mahadev fame Sonarika Bhadoria is now busy prepping for her wedding with businessman Vikas Parashar. For those who don’t know, the duo exchanged rings in 2022, and since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the special announcement of their wedding. Now, finally, Sonarika and Vikas initiated their wedding preparations by organizing a Mata Ki Chowki in the presence of their families.

Advertisement

Sonarika and Vikas are all set to get married on February 18, 2024, in Sawai Madhopur, Ranthambore. Their wedding will be a five-day-long ceremony including a Mayra ritual, followed by haldi and a cocktail-cum-sangeet ceremony. It is going to be a grand affair at a picturesque location.

Take a look at Sonarika Bhadoria-Vikas Parashar's post here-

Nehalaxmi Iyer and Rudraysh Joshii:

Ishqbaaz fame Nehalaxmi Iyer is gearing up for her marriage with her longtime beau Rudraysh Joshii. The two are all set to get married on February 22, 2024. For the uninformed, Nehalaxmi and Rudraysh's Roka took place in August 2023. The couple announced their engagement on February 1, 2024, on social media.

Nehalaxmi and Rudraysh's wedding preparations have now begun in full swing. Recently, the actress was seen celebrating her bachelorette with her girl gang.

Take a look at Nehalaxmi Iyer and Rudraysh Joshii's post here-

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan:

Bigg Boss 13 fame Arti Singh is all set to exchange vows with her partner, Dipak Chauhan, soon. As the rumors arose, Arti's brother Krushna Abhishek confirmed the news while talking to ETimes TV. He even mentioned that the first wedding invitation would be given to their uncle, Govinda.

Reportedly, Arti and Dipak will get married in April or May 2024, and currently, she is on a hunt for a venue for her big day. As per reports, the wedding festivities, including her bachelorette, will be held close to the wedding date. Arti doesn't wish to have a destination wedding and will probably get married in Mumbai. The wedding functions will take place according to Punjabi rituals.

Arti recently shared the first picture with Dipak on social media on Valentine's Day. Although Dipak's face isn't clearly seen, friends and fans have showered love on them.

Take a look at Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan's post here-

Are you excited about the upcoming weddings of these celebs? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get the latest updates about their weddings!

ALSO READ: QUIZ: How well do you remember Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Let's see if you answer these questions correctly