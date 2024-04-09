Anupamaa Written Update, April 9: Anupama explains her dish to judges as she makes Undhiyu. She tells them that she will make the dish using less oil, which is her USP. She also tells them that she will add more leafy vegetables. The judges wish her luck and walk away.

Baapuji schools Baa and Vanraj:

Baapuji worries about Anupama's injury and wonders whether he will be able to cook or not. As the kids play with their kitchen set, Vanraj and Baa arrive and question Ansh about playing with the kitchen set. They tell Ansh that girls play with the kitchen set and boys can't do it. Vanraj agrees with Baa and tells Ansh to play some other game. Ansh tells them that he likes cooking.

Baapuji schools Vanraj and Baa for differentiating between girls and boys. Baapuji explains how important it is for boys to know how to cook because only then will they know how much effort women put into cooking food. Baapuji mentions how even men can be chefs and that there's nothing wrong with men cooking food. Baapuji tells the kids to learn from Anupama how to cook when they grow up. Baapuji and the kids praise Anupama.

Anupama gets selected for second round:

The time to complete the task ends. The judges ask everyone to present their dish. They then tell the contestants that those who get selected will get the chef's cap. Anupama worries as the judges taste everyone's food, and a few even get eliminated. When her turn arrives, Anupama presents her dish, Undhiyu Puri. She explains her dish and shares how she made it different.

Anupama explains that her dish is healthy. The judges taste her food. After tasting her dish, the judges discuss it among themselves. One judge hesitates to say yes, while the others praise Anupama's dish. The main judge then says that Anupama's dish is okay but ends up saying yes, as both judges have said yes. Anupama gets extremely happy when she gets praised.

Anupama gets the chef's cap and is selected for the next round. The judges explain that the second round will be tough as they will only be allotted specific ingredients, and with that, they will have to prepare the dish. Anupama worries about what ingredients she will get.

The judges then leave. Anupama tastes her dish and gets extremely happy. As Anupama tries to take a selfie with her dish, the other contestants join her and gel up quickly.

Shruti invites Anupama:

Shruti and Anuj do the tasting of the dishes. Yashdeep and Anuj think of Anupama. Shruti tells Yashdeep they will add Undhiyu to their sangeet menu as Anuj likes it. As Yashdeep tries to call Anupama, she arrives and gives the good news to Yashdeep. Everyone gets happy for Anupama. She shows Yashdeep the chef's cap. Anupama then notices Anuj and Shruti sitting there.

Shruti asks Anupama why she is so happy. Anuj tells Shruti that Anupama won the first round, and it's a big achievement. Shruti is surprised to learn how he knows about the show. He tells her that Aadhya told him. Shruti tells Anupama that she feels happy because she gave her the order in advance.

Shruti tells Anupama to come to their sangeet. Anuj tells Anupama to take care of her hand. Yashdeep says that they will take care of her. Shruti tells Anupama to add Undhiyu to their sangeet menu. Anupama shares that she won because of making Undhiyu. Shruti and Anuj then leave. Shruti thinks Anupama will realize that Anuj is hers once she attends the sangeet.

Anupama and the hotel staff start prepping for Shruti and Anuj's sangeet. Meanwhile, Yashdeep worries thinking how he will inform them that the restaurant is shutting down.

Vanraj decides to return to India:

While everyone enjoys ice cream, Vanraj informs them that he has decided to return to India. The kids try to convince Vanraj not to go. However, he tells them that they have to go and tells everyone to start packing. Vanraj says that they will go to Anuj and Shruti's sangeet, and then he will check the tickets. Anuj worries about his sangeet and thinks about how he will face Anupama.

Anupama reveals being hurt:

Yashdeep tries to tell Anupama that the restaurant is going to shut down. However, he doesn't inform her. Anupama preps for Shruti and Anuj's sangeet. Yashdeep and Anupama discuss how Shruti is excited about the function. Yashdeep asks Anupama whether she feels bad, and she says that she tolerates everything. Anupama gets teary-eyed, confessing that she is unable to tolerate Aadhya's hatred towards her. Yashdeep assures her that it will go. The episode ends.

