Anupamaa Written Update, April 8: Anuj tells Anupama that if she doesn't want to do catering at his and Shruti's wedding, then she can back out. He tells her that he will make Shruti understand. However, Anupama tells him that she decided after thinking a lot. Anupama then walks away.

Anupama gets evicted:

Anupama arrives at her cooking competition. The judges explain to the contestants how the competition is tough and only the best will make it to the end. The judges then notice Anupama's injury. They ask Anupama what happened to her hand, and she explains that she got injured but can cook from her left hand. The judges tell her they can't allow her because she is injured, which is impossible.

However, Anupama tries to convince them by saying that she used to cook with her left hand while taking care of her three kids. A judge announces his decision, saying that it is not possible and telling Anupama to leave. Anupama gets emotional as she is asked to leave. She continues explaining to the judges that she can cook with her left hand and requests a chance. She cries as she requests a chance to prove herself.

The judge refuses Anupama's request and angrily asks her to leave the show. Anupama breaks down and recalls how Yashdeep has hope only because of her and how Baapuji motivated her. She remembers how Vanraj, Toshu, and Pakhi mocked her for participating in the competition. As Anupama walks, the lady judge stops her.

The lady judge tells her that she will use a Vito option, which can be used when a judge disagrees with another judge. She tells Anupama that she is giving her a chance. The co-judge gets upset as the lady judge gives Anupama another chance.

The lady judge praises Anupama's motivation and spirit. Another judge also agrees to give Anupama another chance. Anupama gets emotional as she gets another chance. Anupama is asked to complete the task.

Dimpy tries to convince Vanraj:

Kavya jumps with joy as Dimpy informs her that she has confessed her feelings for Titu to Vanraj. Kavya tells her she supports her and advises that she should go to court if Vanraj threatens to take Ansh away. Vanraj hears this and slams Kavya and Dimpy for making him a bad person. Kavya and Vanraj argue, but Dimpy intervenes.

Dimpy explains to Vanraj how important he is in her life, as she considers him to be her real father. She tells Vanraj that he never considered her his daughter, and that is the reason he is not taking a stand for her. She tells him that she doesn't want to take Ansh away from them. Dimpy shares that she only wants to live her life and doesn't want Ansh to consider her a loser.

She thanks Vanraj for taking care of her and Ansh and requests that he leave his demand. She tells him that she doesn't want to get married without his blessings and pleads with Vanraj to accept her relationship with Titu.

Vanraj thinks about Dimpy's request as he steps out of the house. He then bumps into Anuj. Anuj tells Vanraj that he might be thinking about Dimpy and Kavya. Vanraj agrees. Vanraj tells Anuj not to back out of his decision to marry Shruti.

The first task is assigned by the judges. Anupama is supposed to make a signature dish within 30 minutes. She thinks about her past struggles and motivates herself for the task.

Anuj worries about Anupama's injury after Vanraj leaves. He gets a call from Shruti. Shruti tells him they should go to Spice and Chutney to taste the sample dishes. Shruti thinks that once she is married to Anuj, she will have the right on Anuj, and she will not have to worry much.

Anupama starts preparing her dish:

Anupama panics as she is unable to cook with one hand. The judges notice her tension. She then recalls when she came to America and what she faced. She again recalls the disrespect and Yashdeep's problem. She remembers the time when she cooked with her left hand.

The judge is shocked as Anupama takes blessings of the gas. The judges discuss how it is Indian tradition to take blessings. Anupama starts preparing her dish. The judges arrive at Anupama's desk. The episode ends.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa Written Update, April 7: Dimpy decides to marry Titu and take Ansh with her; Vanraj has THIS demand