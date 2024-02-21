Anupamaa Written Update, Feb 21: Aadya breaks down after Shruti leaves her and Anuj

Anupamaa, February 21, 2024 episode: The episode begins with Anuj questioning Shruti if she has finalized her decision to leave him and Aadya. He asks her to live with him as friends. Shruti says she cannot cheat with her feelings. Anuj asks Shruti to stay back. Aadya comes and asks what is happening. Shruti tells her that she is leaving the house. Aadya asks if she is doing so because of Anupama. Shruti doesn’t tell her anything and says that she needs to go. Aadya tries to stop Shruti and make her recall how she took care of her and Anuj when they came to the USA. Anuj asks Shruti to not leave for Aadya’s sake. Shruti refuses to change her mind and says that she will always be there for Aadya but she can’t stay with them under the same roof.

Anuj, Aadya and Shruti burst into tears. Shruti remembers the moments spent together with Anuj and Aadya. She also recalls Anuj's love proclamation for Anupama. Anupama gets restless and gets concerned about Anuj, Aadya and Shruti.

Aadya asks Anuj to stop Shruti. He says she will not. Shruti sees Anupama’s picture and thinks she was always there between her and Anuj. Aadya says that in films, heroines return. Shruti says the heroine will come back but she is not the heroine. Shruti leaves the house. Aadya tears up.

Aadya gets angry at Anuj and holds him responsible for Shruti’s exit from their life. She says that Anupama shattered their life again. Aadya says Shruti needs to come back as she wants her happy family back. She starts screaming. Anuj handles a broken Aadya.

Vanraj sees a worried Dimple. He wonders why she is appearing upset and assumes that something happened in his absence which he is unaware of. Titu thinks Dimple can’t step back. Dimple and Pakhi come across each other. Vanraj asks Leela and Hasmukh to accompany him to the USA.

Advertisement

Anupama asks Kinjal why she called her so urgently. Kinjal tells her that Anuj has offered a job to Paritosh. Anupama is shocked to hear this. The episode ends here.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi reveals Rituraj Singh wasn't keeping well and took break