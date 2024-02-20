The entertainment industry woke up to the sad news of popular actor Rituraj Singh's untimely demise. The 59-year-old actor suffered a cardiac arrest and left for the heavenly abode. The who's who of the industry, like Varun Dhawan, Kunal Khemu, Rupali Ganguly, Nakuul Mehta, and Preetika Rao, among others, shared their thoughts on the death of the talented actor.

Rituraj was a part of Anupamaa, and now, the show's producer, Rajan Shahi, has expressed his feelings about Singh's demise.

Rajan Shahi recalls Rituraj's heath being deteriorated a while ago

Rituraj Singh played the character of a restaurant owner in Anupamaa, who supports Anupama in her testing times. Producer of the show Rajan Shahi recalled that amidst the shoot for Anupamaa, Rituraj wasn't feeling well, so he took a little break.

Take a look at Rituraj Singh's last post on Instagram-

Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi on Rituraj Singh's death

Rajan Shahi stated that it is disheartening news as he has been associated with Rituraj for many years. He had directed him twenty years back on a show and, after that, roped him in for his popular shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa.

He said, "It's a sad loss to the industry. All my prayers are for the family, and I am sending them strength. I will always remember him with a smile for the enthusiasm he had. He was a great talent. May God bless his soul."

Talking about the deceased, Shahi said he was a fine human being and used to keep everyone in the unit happy with his jokes and positive approach. He added, "Rituraj used to pep up everyone, and he was a person full of life and enthusiasm. His energy level was brilliant."

Rituraj Singh is known for her stint in projects like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Beintehaa, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya, and Never Kiss Your Bestfriend among others.

Rituraj's last rites are scheduled for tomorrow (21st February 2024) morning.

Pinkvilla wishes that his soul rest in peace!

