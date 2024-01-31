Anupamaa’s Ashlesha Savant enjoys beach day in Miami with Sandeep Baswana; treats fans with PICS

Anupamaa is one of the most successful television dramas of recent times. Besides its gripping storyline and plot, it’s the cast that does the magic to make sure the serial always tops the charts. One of them is Ashlesha Savant. Although she has been missing from the show for some time, fans love her role as Barkha and wonder when she will be back on Anupamaa. It seems the actress is enjoying her vacation in Miami with her partner, actor Sandeep Baswana. Let’s check out her vacation outfits and pictures below.

Ashlesha Savant’s beach outfit

A few hours back, Ashlesha Savant uploaded a few pictures with the caption, “Miami baby . Keep em coming eh? Qué divertido! #miami #miamibeach #muchasgracias #god” The pictures show the actress and her partner Sandeep Baswana on the beach. In the first picture, the couple posed flaunting their beach outfits. While Sandeep wore a blue knee-length denim pant, Ashlesha wore an olive-colored fitted shorts and a black bralette, showing off her toned figure.

Check out the actress’s beach outfit here:

In the following pictures, she uploaded glimpses from the beach and streets of Miami. One picture also shows the couple on the beach wearing shades and enjoying the sun.

Actress Shraddha Musle commented, “Aish kar aish.” Her Anupamaa co-star Sudhanshu Pandey dropped a witty comment as he wrote, “Hollywood stars.” Actress Sriti Jha wrote, “Arre Arre!”

Netizens showered their love in the comment section. One user wrote, “Beautiful couple.” Another commented, “Miaamimii. Enjoy you guyyss!” A few also asked her when she would be back on Anupamaa.

For the unversed, Ashlesha Savant was seen essaying the role of Barkha in the television drama, Amupamaa. The show also stars Apara Mehta, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey in important roles. Earlier, the actress also starred in iconic shows like Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Saath Phere, among others.

Talking about Anupamaa, the current track is a delight to the Maan fans as Anupamaa and Anuj will reunite in America. The show airs Monday to Saturday at 10 pm on Star Plus.

