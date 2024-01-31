The popular dance reality show Dance Deewane is all set to premiere within a few days and fans can't keep calm. The show is about to offer the grandest stage for dancers across all age groups. The evergreen queen of dance Madhuri Dixit Nene reclaims her throne on its esteemed judges’ panel, joined by none other than the Dhadkan of Bollywood, Suniel Shetty, fondly known as Anna. Changing gears by debuting as a judge on the show, Suniel reveals how he stumbled into this mesmerizing journey of dance.

Suniel Shetty talks about judging Dance Deewane:

While talking about judging Dance Deewane, Suniel Shetty revealed how it was his family's unanimous cheerleading and the allure of the platform that nudged him into the coveted judge's seat of the dance battle. He shared, "Many people said that this is probably the best decision that I have taken. My mother said that too because she loves this show. My wife (Mana Shetty), daughter (Athiya Shetty), son (Ahaan Shetty), and friends said the same thing. However, initially, I was doubtful about this decision!"

Further, the Dhadkan actor revealed how he reacted when he was approached to judge the dance reality show. He mentioned that he asked, "Why me?" when being offered to judge the show as he thinks that he is the worst in the country in dance. Suniel added that the team of Dance Deewane wanted to change this thinking with the show.

Watch Dance Deewane's promo here-

Suniel shared, "They said Aap Bus Deewane Banke appreciate karo jo apko accha lagta hai. That’s when I became comfortable. Thanks to the platform, the show itself, Madhuri, the entire team, and Bharti. I’m happy and glad that I embraced this change."

More about Dance Deewane's upcoming season:

Dance Deewane is all set to be back with its fourth season. The epic dance floor is set to unite three generations of incredible artists, forming India’s dance families bound by their passion for the art. To increase the excitement about the show, the makers are releasing back-to-back promos of the auditions that have grabbed eyeballs.

Dance Deewane will be judged by Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty and will be hosted by Bharti Singh. The popular dance reality show will air from February 3 and go live at 9:30 pm every Saturday and Sunday.

