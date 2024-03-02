Anupamaa's Sagar Parekh lauds Farah Khan for being an amazing host for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 wrap-up party

As Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 gears up to announce its winner today, Farah Khan, the judge of the show, hosted a memorable wrap-up party yesterday. The bash was a resounding success, with attendees sharing clips of the event online. Contestants, judges, and hosts alike were seen enjoying themselves on the dance floor. Among the guests, Sagar Parekh, a former contestant of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, extolled director Farah Khan for her efforts in organizing the party.

About Sagar Parekh’s post

Sagar Parekh, celebrated for his role in Anupamaa, expressed his heartfelt appreciation for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 judge Farah Khan in a social media post. He stated, “Last night at Farah Ma’am’s was an absolute blast! Her hospitality knows no bounds, turning a simple gathering into an unforgettable soirée filled with laughter and memories. Grateful for the incredible time and for being in the company of such an amazing host!” The 26-year-old actor is grateful for the warmth that he was served with at Farah’s party.

Sagar Parekh’s journey in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Entering as a wildcard, Sagar Parekh's stint on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 was captivating, albeit brief. He quickly became a highlight of the show, engaging in a closely contested battle with Shiv Thakare. Despite his short journey, Parekh entertained audiences with his dedication and passion, earning accolades from the judges. He had also shared clips from his last performance on the show, reflecting on his journey with a message of gratitude and determination. His final act, performed to Kar Har Maidan Fateh, was a testament to his journey and aspirations.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestants

The finale of JDJ 11 will see top finalists Manisha Rani, Shoaib Ibrahim, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, and Dhanashree Verma vying for the trophy. Alongside celebrity judges Malaika Arora, Arshad Warsi, and Farah Khan, the grand finale will also feature appearances by Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Verma, Huma Qureshi, and Sanjay Kapoor. Don't miss the season climax of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, airing tonight at 8 PM on Sony TV.

