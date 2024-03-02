The big day is here for Surbhi Chandna and Karan R Sharma. After dating for over a decade, the couple is all set to tie the knot today at Chomu Palace in Jaipur. The couple flew there a day before with their closest friend, Mansi Srivastava and Shrenu Parikh, among others. The best friends are sharing updates from Rajasthan as the haldi and choora ceremony took place today.

Surbhi Chandna’s haldi and choora ceremony

Mansi Srivastava shared a video that shows the beautiful bride-to-be seated in the open with her family and friends and chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ loudly as the choora ceremony began. They clapped and chanted ‘Bappa Morya Re’ in unison, and Surbhi Chandna also flaunted her hands adorned with mehendi.

Watch Surbhi Chandna’s haldi and choora ceremony here:

The couple made quite an entry to the haldi. Their excitement for the wedding was evident as they held hands and entered the venue. They started dancing to the beats of dhol as soon as they entered, with their friends cheering. For the haldi ceremony, Surbhi wore a lilac lehenga with silver sequins all over and a pastel strapless blouse.

Another video that Shrenu Parikh uploaded shows Surbhi and Karan seated on the sofa, all ready for the haldi and still grooving to the music.

The videos also give a glimpse of how the Chomu Palace is decorated for the lovebird's big day. Fresh flowers in white and yellow and pastel shades of drapes can be seen all around. The Chomu Palace is a historic place that is more than 300 years old and located in the beautiful city of Jaipur.

Surbhi and Karan twinning in black at Sufi night

Yesterday was Sufi night, and the couple looked mesmerizing in black attire. While Surbhi wore a black co-ord set with a shimmery jacket on top, Karan wore an Afghani pathani set with a shimmery jacket on top, too. Shrenu Parikh shared a video with the caption, 'Sufi Night Set,' where the surroundings are decorated with candles. Another clip showed Karan and the Ishqbaaaz actress dancing to Afreen Afreen as their family members stood around them, letting the two enjoy their moment.

