Aryamaann Sseth, popularly recognized for his stint in Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, where he essayed the role of Chandrama, had added laurels to his name. Recently, he attended soon-to-be Mrs. Arti Singh’s bachelorette party which was hosted by her brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah.

Just a few hours back, Sseth dropped a video from her rocking bachelorette bash, where he extended his gratitude towards Krushna and Kashmera for throwing a memorable party. The wedding is scheduled for 25th April 2024.

Aryamaann Sseth’s gratitude note for Krushna and Kashmera

Aryamaann Sseth recently attended the Bigg Boss 13’s fame Arti Singh’s bachelorette bash which was organised by her brother Krushna Abhishek and his wife Kashmera Shah. Earlier today, Aryamaann dropped a video that compiled all the unforgettable moments from last night’s bash.

Along with the video, he penned down a caption thanking the Great Indian Kapil Show comedian and Kashmera for the amazing night. His caption reads “And the celebrations begun..Thanks to the lovely hosts #bhaiyabhabhi @kashmera1 & @krushna30 Team Bride.”

Through his fun-filled video, Sseth grabbed all the limelight, as he revealed the real fun side of the party.

Arti’s bachelorette was a star-studded one as it was joined by the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s actor Shehzada Dhami, Bepanah Pyaar’s actress Aparna Dixit, and the Balika Vadhu actress Farnaz.

Shehzada Dhami was seen enjoying to the fullest for the first time at Singh’s bash, after his controversial termination from Rajan Shahi’s show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Apart from that, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant was seen grooving with her cousin Ragani Khanna on her bachelorette.

About Arti Singh’s pre-wedding festivities

Arti Singh is eagerly waiting for her big day, as she is going to tie the knot with her long-time beau Dipak Chauhan. Ahead of her wedding, the Waris actress went to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Banaras to seek the blessings of God, as she sets to embark on her new journey.

The actress will be getting married at Iskon Temple on 25th April 2024, in the presence of her close family members and friends.

