Ashi Singh has been enjoying her break after wrapping up her show Meet. The actress has an amazing list of projects to her credit for which she has garnered immense love. However, in a recent podcast interview, Singh spoke about being trolled for replacing Avneet Kaur in Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She also revealed how she coped with it.

Ashi Singh on fans' comments as she replaced Avneet Kaur as Princess Yasmine

Prior to the lockdown, Avneet Kaur was a part of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga alongside Siddharth Nigam. As the shooting stalled due to lockdown, Kaur decided to quit the show, and makers roped in Ashi Singh as the new Princess Yasmine opposite Nigam. In a recent podcast interview, Ashi revealed that Avneet Kaur fans used to abuse her and troll her for replacing her in the show. He mentioned that they used to call her 'aunty.' She said, "It was kind of heartbreaking to read the 'aunty' comment."

Ashi Singh on dealing with trolls

Ashi stated that while she was hurt by the comments, she decided not to read any comments further and hurt herself. On being asked about having a discussion about the fans' hate with Avneet Kaur, Singh said that she didn't get the opportunity to meet and talk to her as such. She stated that while they're a part of the same industry, after Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Avneet went on the path of movies while she got busy with her things.

Ashi Singh on first day of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga

Ashi Singh reveals being extremely nervous on the first day of the shoot for Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga as she was unsure how things would turn out to be. She mentioned that the makers of the show were also a little skeptical. However, the moment she gave her first shot, everyone was relieved that things would fall into place.

Ashi Singh has been a part of shows like Yeh Unn Dino Ki Baat Hai, Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga, and Meet.

