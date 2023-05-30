EXCLUSIVE: Fire breaks out on the set of TV show Meet; Ashi Singh gives MAJOR update

On Tuesday, May 30, a fire broke out on the set of the television show, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, which is located in Mira Road, Thane. Actors Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey play the leading roles in this daily soap. Pinkvilla exclusively learned that there was a short circuit in the air conditioner of one of the rooms, which led to the fire on the set. While that room is charred, the cameras and other production equipment were transferred outside of the set. No casualties were reported, and currently, an inspection is being done to find out the short circuit's root cause, thus avoiding future mishaps.

Ashi Singh gives an update on the fire incident on the set

As soon as we learned about the fire, we contacted Meet's leading actress, Ashi Singh, and she gave an update about the condition of the set. The 25-year-old shared, "Everybody is fine, it's good. It was a minor fire in one of the rooms, and the condition of the room is miserable. Everybody is fine because nobody was in that room, everyone was on the set, and we have even resumed the shoot. So, now everything is good and safe, nothing to be worried about."

About the show, Meet

Speaking about the show, Meet, in the recent episodes, the viewers witnessed how Meet Hooda saves Chikoo (Vidhaan) from the kidnappers and learns that the boy (Chikoo) she saved is actually her long-lost son. But on the other hand, Shagun (Sumit Singh) comes to the Sarkar house and announces that she has adopted Chikoo and decides to move to the US with him. So will Meet be able to stop her from taking her son away or will they get apart from each other forever?

