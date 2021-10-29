EXCLUSIVE: Meet star Ashi Singh shares her preps for Diwali: I love celebrating & decorating my house

The biggest festival of Indians is around the corner. It is celebrated with much enthusiasm and joy all over the country. People make the arrangements for the day in advance and decorate their homes beautifully. Sweets are shared among loved ones as the friends and family members get together for the festival. Popular star from the show Meet, Ashi Singh also enjoys the festival with great enthusiasm. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the beautiful actress shared details of Diwali celebrations at her home.

Ashi Singh revealed, “I'll celebrate Diwali with my family like always as I love doing all the decorations myself. But as I'm busy shooting this year I will get less time, so I have started my preparations in advance. I have planned to gift something special to people who are important to me. I feel Diwali is not just a one-day festival, but the festivities start very early from Navratri and it's such a joyous occasion. I believe we should all celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly way without causing any pollution to the environment. I love celebrating and decorating my house during Diwali and the food is an add-on. Kaju Katlis and Rasmalai are my favorite and Diwali are the time when I go on a cheat diet just to have these. I’m looking forward to celebrating Diwali with my family this year.”

Ashi Singh came to the limelight with the show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. The actress appeared as Princess Yasmine in Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Presently she is seen as Meet Hooda in Zee TV's popular show Meet.



