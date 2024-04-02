Popular for her portrayal of Naina in Yeh Unn Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Ashi Singh is a popular face in the showbiz world. The actress has made herself an illustrious career at a young age. She recently bought a house in Mumbai and even performed puja as she sought blessings from the Almighty. On social media, Ashi shared a short video flaunting her smiles on having her own house.

Ashi Singh performs Grih Pravesh puja

As she started a new chapter in her life by buying a house in Mumbai, Ashi Singh shared a video from her Grih Pravesh puja. The frame not only looks adorable as she smiles but also captures her happiness at the big achievement.

With the family members by her side, the Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga actress performed the Grih Pravesh puja at her new abode in Mumbai. Dressed in a traditional pink suit, Ashi glowed differently and looked no less than an Indian 'Barbie.' Her outfit featured a printed salwar suit and organza dupatta. Ashi looked ethereal in soft makeup and a black bindi.

Dropping the video, the Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai fame actress wrote, "Performing Pooja today filled my heart with immense gratitude for all the blessings and the wonderful people who helped make this dream a reality." She further added, "Thank you, God, for your guidance and strength. Thank you to my incredible family, my fans, and friends for your unwavering support. This wouldn’t be possible without each and every one of you.

Look at the video here:

Fans extend congratulatory wishes

Reacting to Ashi Singh's Grih Pravesh video, many fans took to the comment section and showered love. A fan mentioned, "Your achievements feels so personal because we have seen your growth from 2017 to date. My girl deserves everything."

Penning a long note on the actress' new abode, a user expressed, "First she brought her first house named it as her mom and settled their life home paid all the money of that house and now she brought a house for her own name. This is absolutely precious and proud All the happiness to you, my girl." Another comment read, "Congratulations on your new house! That's such an exciting milestone. I wish you many happy memories and wonderful moments in your new home."

Extending warm congratulatory wishes, actor Karan Sharma commented, "Woow... congratulations, Ashiiiii.. so proud of you, @i_ashisinghh."

