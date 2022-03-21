EXCLUSIVE: Siddharth Nigam says Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga should have another season: There's room for story

Siddharth Nigam has been a part of many popular television shows, including Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actor had played the titular role in both the shows. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Siddharth opens up on the possibility of these hit shows returning with a sequel. “When I did Ashoka, it was a TV serial and now I want to portray the character in a big budget movie. A remake movie should be made on him as movie technology has been growing tremendously, and Ashoka is a great and legendary warrior and there is so much to offer in his story,” he states.

The actor further adds, “I also feel like Aladdin should have another season as many are requesting it. Everyone has given so much love to all the previous seasons of Aladdin. So I think there is a possibility of another season of Aladdin because it being a fantasy show, there is room for a story further.”

Meanwhile, Siddharth recently unveiled his first single ‘Tum Mili’, which he has written and sung for. He promises that the audience will get to see him sing in the future too, and more singles are on the cards as well. “I will definitely not limit myself. I don't want to portray myself mainly as a singer, but I would love to try different genres of music in the future. So yes, you might see something amazing coming soon,” the actor concludes.

On TV, Nigam was also a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and Peshwa Bajirao.

