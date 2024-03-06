During their stint on Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz grew closer and started dating. Their relationship has always been a subject of interest for their fans and netizens. After being together for a few years, the duo shocked everyone by declaring their split on social media. Following their separation, Asim and Himanshi are quite focused on their career. Most recently, Asim shared a cryptic note that left everyone perplexed.

What Asim Riaz is hinting at?

A few hours ago, Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a cryptic note. The short note appeared to be an afterthought about life as he mentioned feeling lonely without friends, family, or a partner. The post gathered immediate attention from the netizens as he recently parted ways with Himanshi Khurana and described not having a lover.

His note read, "some roads you have to take alone ! no family, no friends, no partner Just you and God !" Netizens are wondering if Asim Riaz was hinting at Himanshi Khurana. Hence, the published note went viral in no time.

Here's Asim Riaz's recent post:

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's breakup

It was in 2023 that breakup rumors of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana began doing rounds on social media, and there were several speculations that circulated around. But after a video of them walking together went viral wherein Asim went to receive Himanshi from the airport, rumors were partially cleared.

Later, in December 2023, the duo announced their breakup after dating for over three years. Citing theological reasons, Himanshi stated that they have different religious beliefs and have decided to sacrifice love for it. On the other hand, Asim shared that they decided to part ways amicably.

For those who are uninitiated, the two appeared together in several music videos like Kalla Sonha Nai, Pinjra, and others.

About Asim Riaz

After his breakup with Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz released his new music video titled Chali Gai. He wrote and composed the rap song. It features a heartbroken story and depicts the pain an individual goes through after parting ways with his partner.

