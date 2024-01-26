Republic Day 2024: Nakuul Mehta, Bharti Singh, Vivek Dahiya, and others extend heartfelt wishes

On the 26th of January, our nation commemorates an important date in history. It is a day when every Indian celebrates the rich cultural diversity, remarkable technological progress, and the incredible army personnel of our country. Known as Republic Day, this day holds great significance as it marks the implementation of our Constitution. This year's Republic Day Parade had a special focus on women, highlighting their contributions in different fields.

On the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day, many television actors and popular celebrities have taken to their social media to extend their wishes.

Celebs wish Republic Day

Rahul Vaidya

As India celebrates its 75th Republic Day today, actor Rahul Vaidya took to X (formerly Twitter), and shared a video paying tribute to motherland India. The clip shows him singing 'Vande Mataram.' Extending wishes to fans, he wrote, "Happy 75th Republic Day to all my fellow Indians 🇮🇳 Vande Mataram Jai Hind."

Have a look at the tweet:

Ali Asgar

Known for his comic roles in several Hindi films and television comedy shows, Ali Asgar tweeted, "Happy 75th Republic Day 🇮🇳 Jai Hind #HappyRepublicDay2024 #HappyRepublicDayIndia #JaiHind"

Bharti Singh

Wishing fans on India's 75th Republic Day, Bharti Singh posted a video of her little son, Golla, aka Laksh. He is seen saying 'Happy Republic Day' and 'Mera Bharat Mahaan' (My India is great), and his wish is the cutest of all. He looks adorable in a tricolor t-shirt and dances adorably.

Look at the video here:

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh’s little munchkin Sufi turns into ‘chote chacha’ aka Chacha Nehru ji on this patriotic day. Sharing his sweet snaps on social media, the actress wrote, "हमारे छोटे चाचा wishes you A very Happy Republic Day! Jai Hind."

Vivek Dahiya

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11's Vivek Dahiya shared a video of himself holding the national flag in his hand. He wrote in the caption, "Happy Republic Day my fellow Indians! Friday 26th Jan, 2024."

Watch the video here:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Undoubtedly, Devoleena is one of the most beautiful actresses in the television industry. Treating fans with her few snaps donning a traditional look, she extended heartfelt wishes on Republic Day. The actress wrote, "विश्व में गूंज रही भारत के गौरव की कहानी, गर्व है हमें हमारी पहचान पर, कि हम सब हैं हिंदुस्तानी। गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं 🇮🇳 (The story of India's pride is resonating in the world, we are proud of our identity, that we are all Indians. Happy Republic Day 🇮🇳)."

Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz, who is recognized for his participation in Bigg Boss 13, took to X (formerly Twitter) and wished Happy Republic Day. He penned, "Wishing everyone a proud and patriotic Republic Day! May the spirit of unity and freedom continue to thrive in our nation. 🇮🇳 #RepublicDay #India"

Apart from these actors, Surbhi Jyoti, Mouni Roy, Gautam Rode, and many others also wished extended their wishes.

About Republic Day

Celebrated on 26th January every year, Republic Day commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India. It was on the above-mentioned day in 1950 that it came into effect, thereby making India a sovereign state.

This day is celebrated with much enthusiasm in the country. While the President unfolds the national flag, military and cultural parade makes every citizen feel immense pride. The Republic Day 2024 parade theme is ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat – Loktantra ki Matruka.'

