Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were the entertainment industry's most beloved couple and had a massive fan following too. However, it was December 6, when the couple decided to part ways and announced it officially on their social media handles. The duo mentioned the heartbreaking reason for their breakup was their 'respective religious differences'. After almost two months after the breakup, Asim has now released his new music video titled Chali Gai.

Asim Riaz's new song Chali Gai:

A few hours back, Asim Riaz took to his social media handle and dropped a teaser of his newly released song Chali Gai. Starring Asim, the song is also written and composed by him. The rap song depicts a heartbroken story and pain that a person suffers post breaking up with their partner. The lyrics, music, direction and Asim's perfection make this song unmissable. In the caption of this song, Asim wrote, "CHALI GAI OUT NOW on “FRESH MEDIA RECORDS GO WATCH #Chaligai #asimriaz #freshmediarecords #Hiphop."

Watch teaser of Asim Riaz's song here-

Celebs and fans react:

While Aly Goni also reacted to Asim Riaz's new music video, fans flooded the comment section of this post by mentioning Himanshi Khurana as Asim dedicated a song to her. One fan wrote, "Chali gai @iamhimanshikhurana . This one straight from Asim s heart," another user commented, "@iamhimanshikhurana don't fall apart guys..get married," and so on the comments continued.

Take a look at fans comment:

What is the reason for Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's breakup?

Asim and Himanshi's breakup rumors started doing the rounds in 2023 and speculations were rife that the beloved couple were not together. However, Asim rubbished all the rumors when he visited Mumbai airport to receive Himanshi. Their video of being together went viral and fans were relieved to see them together. Asim and Himanshi dated for over 3 years until they decided to break up in December 2023.

When the couple announced their breakup, Himanshi cited the major reason for their separation. The actress had shared that as they respect their respective religions, they are sacrificing their love for their different religious beliefs.

Take a look at Himanshi Khurana's tweet here-

About Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's relationship:

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz fell in love with each other during their stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. When Himanshi entered the show, she was already engaged to someone. However, seeing Asim's love and affection for her Himanshi too fell for him. When Asim expressed his feelings, Himanshi broke up with her fiance and started dating Asim.

They were going headstrong with their relationship even after the show ended. Himanshi and Asim were often seen going on vacations together and received immense love from their fans. They even did several music videos together like Pinjra, Kalla Sonha Hai, and more.

