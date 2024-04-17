Asim Riaz often makes it to the headlines for his intriguing music videos. After his breakup with Himanshi Khurana, he was featured in a new music video titled Chali Gai, which garnered a lot of attention. And now, Asim is back with a new song, No Fear.

The Bigg Boss 13 fame announced the release of the song on social media and even shared a short clip from the video, giving a glimpse of the intense look that he has adopted in the video.

Asim Riaz drops new music video, No Fear

Just a few hours ago, Asim Riaz took to his official social media handle and shared a short video of his newly released song, No Fear. It has Bigg Boss 13 fame rapping fearlessly and flaunting his daring personality. Filmed in black and white, No Fear has Asim Riaz unleashing his inner animal. The way he has been shot driving bikes will definitely leave your hearts racing!

Unlike any other Asim Riaz's music videos, No Fear features him in a tough look. Dressed in a black leather jacket and denim, he appears menacing and handsome at the same time. Announcing the release of his new song, Asim Riaz wrote, "Keep streaming NO FEAR."

Check out Asim Riaz's post here:

Giving off the vibes of a typical Punjabi hip-hop track, No Fear boasts sleek cars, powerful bikes, and an edgy portrayal of strength. It will give you an adrenaline rush with its bold music, infectious rhythm, and powerful lyrics.

More about Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz rose to fame owing to his stint on Bigg Boss 13. On the show, he created headlines for his rivalry with Sidharth Shukla and close bond with Himanshi Khurana. He emerged as the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 13 and still enjoys a huge fan following.

In December 2023, Asim and Himanshi announced that they were parting ways with each other after remaining together for years. The actress cited theological reasons behind their breakup, and the duo is currently focused on taking their career to new heights.

