Bigg Boss 17's Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan have developed a better bond outside the show. Apart from their offscreen camaraderie, they also share a great onscreen chemistry. The same was seen in a special reel that Kumar and Khan made to promote the former's song Saanware. Soon after, the duo announced their first project together, a T-series music video Khali Botal.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Abhishek Kumar and Ayesha Khan spoke at length about the project and Khan also expressed her thoughts on being replaced from a project just a day before the shoot. Read on to find out more.

Ayesha Khan reveals being replaced by a song featuring Asim Riaz

When asked about how their lives have changed after Bigg Boss 17, Khan revealed that for her it was like coming full circle as she rehearsed for the song in the T-series office. She recalled being cast as one of the important characters in Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz's song wherein he was paired opposite Jacqueline Fernandes. She mentioned that it was kind of a second lead character and she was quite excited for the same. She had her board exams on the day of the shoot but she had decided to skip the same as she believed that the opportunity was big.

Take a look at the full interview of Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar here:

Furthermore, she mentioned going to the T-series office and rehearsing for the song too. However, just a day before the shoot, she was told that she was replaced in the song. This left the actress heartbroken. And when she stepped into the same rehearsal area to practice for Khali Botal as the main lead of the song, she felt that she'd come a long way.

