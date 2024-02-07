Himanshi Khurana became widely known after appearing on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. She is primarily involved in Punjabi films and has a massive fan base. Just recently, she revealed that she and Asim Riaz have ended their relationship. Since their split, both of them have been concentrating on their careers and professional lives. Himanshi recently made an official announcement regarding her upcoming project.

Himanshi Khurana to star in OTT film

A few hours ago, Himanshi Khurana announced her next project. Taking to her official social media handles, the actress surprised fans by sharing a snap with a clapboard having the details of her upcoming project. She is all set to star in an OTT film titled Haan Main Pagal Haan.

Directed by Amarpreet Chhabra, the movie will bring a story hailing from Punjab. Bankrolled by Saga Studios, Haan Main Pagal Haan has Sumeet Singh as the producer. More details about the forthcoming movie are yet to surface.

Giving a career update to her fans, Himanshi Khurana wrote, "New Year and New Experiments with @sagastudiosofficial! Prepping up for an exciting journey “Haan, main paagal haan”- an OTT film- a story from Punjab for the global audiences! Directed by my all time favourite and respected @amarpreetchhabra and produced by a true Punjabi person @sumeetsinghm. Best combination one can ask for! More details coming soon!"

Reacting to the post, one of the fans wrote, "Oh my god. This looks super interesting Himanshi. This was definitely a surprise. Wohoo. Congratulations and all the best. Super excited to watch it on OTT. Yayyy." Another comment read, "Already loving your new look for this film."

Himanshi Khurana's break up with Asim Riaz

Last year, the Punjabi actress announced her split from Asim Riaz. After being together for years, the two mutually parted ways. Himanshi mentioned different religious beliefs as the reason behind her breakup. They met in the Bigg Boss 13 house and developed a close bond.

While Himanshi Khurana is all geared up for her movie, Asim Riaz recently released a music video titled Chali Gai. It is a rap song depicting a heartbroken story and the pain that a person suffers post-breakup.

