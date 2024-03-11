The holy month of Ramadan starts today. The crescent moon was first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India on Sunday signalling the beginning of the holy month. Ramazan or Ramadan is considered the holiest month of the Islamic calendar and Muslims around the world observe fast from sunrise to sunset during this holy month. Several television celebrities, including Aly Goni, Rajiv Adatia, Gauahar Khan, Asim Riaz, and others have extended wishes to netizens at the start of the holy month.

Aly Goni, Gauahar Khan, Rajiv Adatia, and other’s Ramadan wishes

Aly Goni posted a picture of himself dressed in all white with beads in his hand at the mosque. With the picture, he wrote, “Ramadan Kareem. Dua mein yaad rakhna.” On Instagram, he posted a picture of a mosque and wrote, “Ramadan Mubarak.

Earlier, Aly Goni took to X and expressed his desire to perform Umrah on the first Roza. He wrote, ”Inshallah will be performing my umrah on the first roza.. Allah sab ko umrah karne ka mauka de ameen..”

Asim Riaz posted a picture of him dressed in a black kurta and pyjama and wrote, “RAMADAN MUBARAK.”

For the unversed, Riaz and Goni travelled to the holy city of Mecca last year to perform their first Umrah together. They wished everyone Ramadan Mubarak and thanked the almighty for giving them the opportunity to undertake the holy pilgrimage.

Bigg Boss 15’s Rajiv Adatia also took to his social media to send his wishes to his fans. He wrote, “Ramadan Kareem, in this Holy month please pray for the people of all around the world who are suffering and in need of your prayers. Keep them in your Dua. May this blessed month give you peace!”

Actress Hina Khan also posted a picture of the announcement of Ramadan and wrote, "Bismillah."

Gauahar Khan also shared the news of the announcement of Ramadan and wrote, "Ramadan Mubarak. May there be peace and love for all. N may Allah provide for the hungry in abundance, Ameen."

