The Bigg Boss 14 contestant and popular television personality Aly Goni raised eyebrows with his recent post. Amidst pictures and videos of the Bigg Boss 17 success bash held last night, Aly Goni questioned the significance of such parties in his tweet. It drew the attention of fellow Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Nikki Tamboli, who also expressed his opinion. Read their conversation below.

Aly Goni's cryptic tweet throwing shade at Bigg Boss success parties

Just a few hours back, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni wrote, "Ye Bigg Boss party kya hoti hai?" (What is this Bigg Boss party?). In the tweet, Aly Goni tagged fellow Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya and Bigg Boss 13's runner-up Asim Riaz, inviting their opinions.

Interestingly, Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Nikki Tamboli chimed in with her comment on Goni's post, writing, "FAKE IT TO MAKE IT. YOU KNOW WHAT I MEAN."

This controversial tweet comes just a day after the Bigg Boss 17 success party, attended by winner Munawar Faruqui, runner-up Abhishek Kumar, and other notable contestants like Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, Samarth Jurel, Vicky Jain, among others. Bigg Boss OTT 2's Pooja Bhatt was also at the party. The event was a star-studded affair, flooding the internet with pictures and videos since last night.

As of now, neither Rahul Vaidya nor Asim Riaz has responded to Aly Goni's post, leaving fans curious about their take on the matter. His tweet prompted a mixed response from the netizens. Many users commented that just because they didn't get a party doesn't mean others should not. Some also wrote that only contestants who give hit season get the party. Some also suggested that not being invited should not undermine the significance of such events.

A few days back, Rahul Vaidya penned a sweet note recalling his Bigg Boss 14 journey. He tagged his friends, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, in the post. After their Bigg Boss 14 stint, Aly and Jasmin went from becoming friends to lovers. The couple continues a strong relationship to date.

