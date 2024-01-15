'If you break up, it was not meant to be:' Umar Riaz on his brother Asim Riaz's breakup with Himanshi Khurana

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz received huge love from their fans as a couple. However, it was no less than a shocker for them after the Punjabi actress officially confirmed parting ways with Asim. Putting an end to all speculations related to the breakup, the two posted about the same on their social media. Now, the actor's brother, Umar Riaz, has opened up about their breakup.

Umar Riaz discusses Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's breakup

Fans were in shock after Bigg Boss 13 couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana decided to put an end to their four-year-long relationship. Discussing the same with The Indian Express, his brother Umar Riaz said that everything that happens in life has a reason, and we often forget God. He commented how people keep coming into one's life, but they also leave.

Umar added that it indicates that someone was meant to be if you end up marrying them. Expressing further, he commented that, on the contrary, if the relationship dissolves, it simply was not destined to endure, and events did not unfold due to their reasons. Umar spoke about how such matters are a part of their personal life and, hence, one needs to allow that relationship to remain in its place. Lastly, he said, "Don’t give it importance like it was a divorce."

Besides this, Asim Riaz's brother also reacted to the religious difference cited as a reason by the estranged couple. Umar Riaz revealed the presence of lots of other things. Highlighting the concept of love, he said that it is not merely about affection but actively involves attachment with the person and momentarily escaping from reality. During the chat, he explained how Himanshi and Asim come from different cultures, as they belong to Kashmir and Punjab, respectively.

Further sharing his thoughts on their separation, he said that when people from distinctive cultures come together, several elements come into play. Although some might disregard them, sometimes those aspects have to be taken into consideration. Lastly, Umar Riaz commented, "So when they thought about those aspects, they realized them being together anymore was difficult.”

For the uninformed, Umar Riaz will be hosting MTV’s reality show D2R – Mr. and Mrs. Runway Model. He rose to popularity after participating in Bigg Boss 15 as a contestant. Although he could not make it to the finals, his stint in the reality show earned him decent fame.

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz breakup

In December, Bigg Boss 13's Himanshi Khurana took to her social media and announced her breakup with Asim Riaz. The estranged couple cited religious differences and shared the same with their fans. The Punjabi actress wrote a note that read, "YES, me and Asim are not together anymore, All the time we have spent together has been great but our togetherness comes to an end Now. The journey of our relationship was great and we are moving forward in our lives. We request you to respect our privacy - Himanshi"

On the other hand, Asim Riaz tweeted, "Yes Indeed we both agreed to sacrifice our love for our respective religious beliefs. We both are 30+ and we have full right to take these mature decisions and we made it. We’ve decided to part ways amicably, embracing our individual journeys. Respect for Himanshi and our diverse path and yes indeed i told her to write the real reason for our separation.Request you to all to respect our privacy."

