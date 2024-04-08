Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz shocked everyone by announcing their breakup. After separating from each other, they focus on their career and are engrossed in their professional ventures. Meanwhile, Himanshi recently invited her fans and admirers for a quick Q&A session on Instagram where she opened up about her views on getting married. The actress also revealed what qualities she likes in guys.

Himanshi Khurana on her marriage plans

Himanshi Khurana keeps treating fans by sharing candid glimpses of her life and career. Whether it is about her traveling diaries or announcements regarding her new projects, she never misses a chance to post an update on her Instagram handle. But this time, the Bigg Boss 13 fame invited her fans for a quick candid session where they asked her a few questions.

One of the fans asked Himanshi about when she would get married and wrote, "Shaadi kb karoge sab ki ho rhi h or apki nhi? (When will you get married? Everyone is getting married and not you?)." Replying to this query, "Hye ye itna important masla nahi hai...desh me is waqt voting wala zada important issue hai (Hey, this is not such an important issue…voting is the most important issue in the country at this time)."

Look at her story here:

Himanshi Khurana opens up about her choice of boys

Further, another user asked Himanshi Khurana, "Which type of boys do you like?" In reply to this, the actress shared a post that read, "Nayab hote hain wo mard, Jo gusse mein bhi Aurat se baat karne ka tareeka nah bhulte..! (red heart emoticon) (Those men are unique, even when angry don't forget how to talk to a woman)."

Check out Himanshi's story here:

Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's breakup

During their stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz fell for each other. After they formed an instant connection in the house, the two grabbed the spotlight. Although the actress was already engaged to someone when she entered the show, she eventually became affectionate towards him. When Asim confessed his feelings to Himanshi, she broke up with her fiance and started dating him.

After Bigg Boss, the couple was often spotted together, and they were even seen going on vacations together. However, in 2023, rumors of them separating started brewing on social media, and this speculation continued to grow for months. Meanwhile, a video of the duo went viral on the internet, showing Asim and Himanshi together at an airport. Well, the rumors did not clearly stop but were partially dismissed.

In December 2023, the Bigg Boss couple announced parting ways after dating each other for over three years. Himanshu took to her social media and cited theological regions, thereby stating that she and Asim decided to sacrifice love because they had different religious beliefs. She also expressed that the journey of their relationship was great and that they had nothing against each other. On the other hand, Asim shared that they decided to part ways amicably.

The two appeared together in several music videos, such as Kalla Sonha Nai, Pinjra, and others. While they were in a relationship, the two received immense love from their fans, but their breakup news shocked everyone.

Speaking of their professional front, Asim Riaz is busy with his music videos, while Himanshi is also working on a few projects. She is all set to appear in an OTT film titled Haan Main Pagal Haan.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Himanshi Khurana shares details about her upcoming project post breakup with Asim Riaz; to star in an OTT film