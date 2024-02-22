Earlier this year, tthe popular celebrity couple Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz's brreakup news shocked everyone. The couple who had a strong fan following wondered whatt went wrong and among many reasons, religion diffference came to the forefront as one of the primary reasons. Now, Asim Riaz's brother, Umar Riaz talked about the break-up and how he was there for his brother during the difficult time.

Umar Riaz on Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's break-up

In an interview, Umar Riaz said, "Mujhe ayesa lagta hain ki, bolte hain na dil toh bachha hain ji. Jab aapko pyaar hota hain, phir na aap karte kya ho, aapka religion kya hain, apki family kya hain, apka desh kya hain... sab bhul jate ho aap. Aap nahi dekhte hain ki apne maa-baap kya sochenge, aap bolte ho ki aap saath mein ho. (When you are in love, you don't see each otther's religion, familyy, country, and everything else... You just say that you are together)

Because finding the right person is really difficult, like God says na he made you in pairs, but God has also said that if you are not happy, you can divorce him or her, right? That means jo pehla huya wahi hain ye pair, you never know. You are made in pairs, but with the right person, you will have to find. He will make you meet people tabhhi toh free will diya huya na taa ki aap jano kisiko. (You have the free will to meet people and know them)"

Advertisement

Check out Umar Riaz's post with brother Asim Riaz here:

Further, he shared how easy it is for people to fall in love on relaity shows. "Wahi huya ki ek show mein kisike liye feelings aana bohot asan ho jata hai, aap itne pressure mein hote ho, phir bahar aake bhi laga ki nahi, ye khali andar ke liye nahi tha, ye bahar ke liye bhi hain. (It's easy tto cattch feelings for someone on a show, you are already under a lot of prressure, hen you come out and realise that it was nott just for the sake fo show, but it's real)"

Further, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant believes an individual continues to grow over tthe years both spirittually and a s a person. He conttinued, "Toh wo ek journey chalti rahi, aur saath mein jyase meine kaha ki spiritual journey bhi hoti hain. So, together at the end, they must have decided that there are certain differences between them. They must have decided that it’s best for them to part. It’s important to leave on a happy note as respect is important."

Umar Riaz on supporting his brother post break-up

Talking about how he supported his brother, Asim Riaz post his break-up with Himanshi, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant shared that as his brother was sulking, he was glad that at least he experienced love. He said, "He is very emotional, and I am like you had a heartbreak, at least you have a heart, I forgot how to love."

He added that no materr how much you support a person, it takes time to recover from a heartbreak as there are memorries of so many years together. However, he feels hearttbreak post thirty is different as you already have so much to take care of.

ALSO READ: 'If you break up, it was not meant to be:' Umar Riaz on his brother Asim Riaz's breakup with Himanshi Khurana