Arti Singh gained popularity after her appearance on Bigg Boss 13. She showcased her talent and emerged as a strong contender among the other participants. Making it to the finale, she proved to be a promising contestant on the show. After Bigg Boss, Arti focused on spending quality time with her family and also took on a challenging role in a television series.

Singh is all set to take the plunge and get married to boyfriend Dipak Chauhan, as per reports. Ahead of the wedding, she shared a glimpse of her would-be husband on social media.

Arti Singh shares a filmy snap with fiancé

Today, on Valentine's Day, Arti Singh seemed to have decided to reveal more about her mysterious fiance. However, Singh shared a picture wherein only the side profile of the guy is seen. The actress shared a filmy snap of herself with her fiance from the beautiful, snowy mountains and wrote, "Jiska mujhe tha intezar." She also added the evil eye and a heart emoji, suggesting her love for the person in the picture. The Waris actress also used the beautiful song sung by Lata Mangeshkar Jiska Mujhe Tha Intezar along with the snap.

As soon as Arti put up the picture, her friends from the industry started sending her love and congratulatory messages on the post. Bipasha Basu, who is Arti's close friend who also supported her during her stint on Bigg Boss 13, commented on the post with 'So Cute'.

Have a look at the post shared by Arti Singh-

Aamir Ali dropped a hilarious comment, he wrote, "Side profile Ajay Devgan... Happy For You Sweet."

Arti Singh's wedding news

As Arti Singh's wedding news went viral, her brother and popular comedian Krushna Abhishek reportedly confirmed the buzz and revealed that they'd give the first wedding invitation to their uncle Govinda. It is said to be a grand wedding with all the pre-wedding rituals to be carried out as per Punjabi traditions.

During Bigg Boss 13, on many occasions, Arti had expressed her wish to get married soon in a grand ceremony.

