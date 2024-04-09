Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are among the cutest couples in the industry. The two not only support each other in growing together as a family but also reflect perfect relationship goals. The duo keeps their fans updated about their lives through their vlogs.

In their most recent vlog, Bharti Singh shares with her fans an incident where her son accidentally left a small cut on Haarsh's forehead. Subsequently, the couple is seen organizing and cleaning Haarsh's closet together. Meanwhile, Bharti playfully expresses her feelings of being neglected by both her son and husband.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa gets a cut mark on his forehead

In her latest vlog, Bharti Singh and Golla are seen spending some time together. Later, she requests Haarsh Limbachiyaa and asks him not to go to the office. She says, "Tum office nahi jaaoge. Golle ko mai nahi sambhal sakti (You will not go to the office. I cannot handle Golla)." To this, he replies, "Try to understand. Maine abhi abhi gaadi li hai. Mujhe uska loan bharna hai, mujhe office jaana padega (I have recently bought a car. I have to repay the loan, so I need to go to the office)."

In the meantime, Bharti focuses her camera on Haarsh and comments, "Haarsh ke maathe ke beech mein dekh rahe hain bindu jo sada ke liye ek teeka lag chuka hai (Look at the dot in the middle of Haarsh's forehead that has been permanently tattooed)." The mark is made by their little son Golla, aka Laksh Limbachiyaa.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa cleans his wardrobe

Later in the vlog, Bharti Singh tells her viewers that Haarsh has many shirts in his cupboard. The comedienne states that the shirts are uncountable and, hence, went speechless. After a while, the Superstar Singer 3 host segregates his shirt collection into two sections: wearable and non-wearable. Haarsh explains that he would donate his clothes and even adds that he wore them only twice or thrice.

Bharti Singh gets ignored by her son Golla

Further, in her vlog, Bharti Singh informs her viewers that she did not take a nap in the afternoon. She says, "Dopahar ko so jao, shaam ko udaas udaas lagta hai mujhe. Kayi fresh ho jaate hain par mujhe udaas lagta hai. Light mein bhi aisa lagta hai ki black and white hai (If I sleep in the afternoon, I feel so sad in the evening. Some people feel so fresh, but I feel sad. Even in light, it seems black and white)."

The next moment, Bharti Singh takes the camera towards Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Golla, and we see the father-son duo enjoying watching television together. Seeing them having fun and spending quality time, Bharti feels overwhelmed but also complains about how her son ignores her. She comments, "Mai pehle bhi akeli thi, aaj bhi akeli hun (I was alone before, I am alone today too)."

About Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh

Comedian Bharti Singh and writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa's romantic journey is truly inspiring. Their love story began on the set of Comedy Circus, where Bharti was a contestant and Haarsh was part of the writing team. Over time, their friendship blossomed into a beautiful relationship. Bharti and Haarsh eventually got engaged in May 2017.

After a few months, they tied the knot in November 2017 and embraced parenthood after they welcomed their first child on April 3. Haarsh and Bharti named their little son Laksh, whom they lovingly call Golla.

