Munawar Faruqui has a massive number of fans, and ever since winning the Bigg Boss 17 trophy, his fan base has experienced a splendid increase. Just like any other famous personality, he grabs attention whenever he attends public events or goes out.

Recently, the talented comedian went out and was swarmed by a crowd of people. He found himself surrounded by a sea of fans on a street. Later, Munawar shared his reaction to this incident on his Instagram story.

How did Munawar Faruqui react?

Ever since Munawar Faruqui won Bigg Boss 17, it is quite common to see him surrounded by hundreds of fans on the streets or at any public event. Most recently, he stepped out for an Iftar party in Mumbai and eventually got mobbed by his fans. The video that captured the crowd and the Bigg Boss 17 winner making his way went viral.

Munawar was casually walking down the streets of Mumbai, sporting a simple black t-shirt and blue jeans. He added a cap and a chain around his neck to enhance his look. In a video posted on his Instagram story, Munawar's bodyguard can be seen trying to shield him, but his fans eagerly take photos with him. The footage captures fans cheering for him, while Munawar appears confident amidst a crowd of enthusiastic supporters.

Sharing a video on his Instagram story, Munawar Faruqui used a popular lyric from the Gully Boy film to express his enjoyment regarding his fandom. The Bigg Boss 17 winner wrote, "Meri gully mai!! Meri gully mai.."

Check out Munawar Faruqui's Instagram story here:

About Munawar Faruqui's win in Bigg Boss 17

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 witnessed Munawar Faruqui emerge as the winner by receiving the maximum number of votes. Apart from huge prize money, the standup comedian took home a swanky new car along with the coveted trophy. The other four finalists on the show were Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mashettey.

