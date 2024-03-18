Bharti Singh feels son Laksh is happier to spend time with his father Haarsh Limbachiyaa; Here’s why

Bharti Singh keeps fans entertained with her vlogs on her YouTube channel. She often gives sneak peeks into her routine through these videos. The comedian was on a vacation to Goa with her family. Recently, she shared a vlog wherein she gave a glimpse of the day when they returned to Mumbai. She also talked about how her son, Laksh aka Golla remains more happy around his father Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Bharti realizes Laksh is more inclined towards Haarsh than her

The new video dropped by Bharti Singh begins with Laksh taking a bath in a Jacuzzi. Bharti informs him that they are going back to Mumbai. He keeps enjoying his shower time. While on their way to the airport, they stop at a food point to have a mouthwatering thali. The actress gives a tour of the kitchen of the restaurant and shows various dishes served on the platter. She cracks jokes while looking at the food items.

After reaching the airport, the crew of an airline approaches Bharti for photos and she obliges. She goes on to have a lively conversation with them before saying bye and moving forward. While looking at Laksh bonding with Haarsh, the comedian states, “Ab toh mujhe bhi lagne laga hai yeh apne baap ke saath zyada khush rehta hai (Even I have started feeling now that he stays more happy with his father).” Towards the end, Bharti shows a cute moment between Laksh and Harash where the daddy is feeding chocolate to his baby boy.

Advertisement

Have a glance at some clicks from Bharti Singh’s vlog:

About Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh is one of the most prominent comedians of India. She began her career with the reality stand-up comedy series The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, where she ended up as the second runner-up. Bharti has showcased her talent in shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, and The Kapil Sharma Show among others.

On the personal front, Bharti Singh married screenwriter, producer, and television host Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017. The duo was blessed with their first child, Laksh Singh Limbachiyaa, in 2022.

ALSO READ: Sharad Kelkar and Keerti Kelkar get beautiful gift for Rubina Dilaik’s twins Edhaa-Jeeva; Find out