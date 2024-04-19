Prince Narula, popularly recognized as the king of reality shows, has emerged as a winner of many due to his strong personality. His outshining win in Salman Khan’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss 9 had garnered him immense love and respect from his fans.

In a recent podcast of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Prince Narula opened up about how his life has changed, after winning Bigg Boss 9.

Prince Narula’s life after winning the show

In a recent podcast episode of Bharti TV, when Haarsh Limbachiyaa asked Prince Narula about his experience of stardom after winning the Bigg Boss 9, he narrated an incident from the finale day, right before the announcement of the winner.

Elaborating it he said, "Jaise hi bahar nikle, right side poori colony, jo Bigg Boss dekhti hai, aur bahar aa jati hai winners ko dekhne ke liye. Jaise hi main bahar nikla na aur lights jali aur humne Bigg Boss ke side entry li, walking distance hai wo. Kam se kam waha par hazar do hazar log the, jo colony ke log the, jo bahar diwaron pe chadhe huye the aur waha pe ek hi nam tha Prince. Main smjh gaya ki main show jeet gaya hun. (As soon as I stepped out of the house, the entire colony on the right side, who watches Bigg Boss, came out to see the winners. As we were heading towards the stage, a thousand or two people, who had climbed up the walls, were screaming: Prince. I knew then that I had won the show)."

Looking at the audience’s love for Prince, Rishabh Sinha said, “Jeet gaya tu (You won the show).”

Prince on how audience love was genuine before Instagram

In Bharti Singh’s podcast, Narula further shed light on how the audiences’ affection was genuine earlier than what it is today, as he said, “Hume logo ne tab pyaar kiya hai jab Instagram nhi tha. To wo jo pyaar tha wo zada deep tha (The public has showered their love on us when Instagram did not exist. Therefore, that love was deep).”

The Splitsvilla 8 winner expressed that he has been still receiving immense love and affection from his fans, even years after the conclusion of the show, wherever he goes. The model/actor said he has been accepted in a way that not only the youth but families also attend his shows, which often amazes him.

Prince talks about the reality show fame

The MTV Roadies X2 winner shared his views on the fame received from a reality show. Elaborating he said, “Reality show ka fame bahut chota hai, within six months tum replace ho jaoge, koi aur ayega tumhari jgha le jayega (Reality show fame is very short-lived. Within six months someone else will replace you).” Further, he said that to maintain the stardom of that show, one has to run and never look back again.

More about Prince Narula

Prince was recently seen extending his support towards the Bigg Boss 17’s contestant, Munawar Faruqui. In his support, he wrote, “I know Munawar very well. He is a good person and never disrespects anyone. We stand with Munawar.”

On the personal front, Prince Narula exchanged wedding vows with his fellow contestant from Bigg Boss 9, Yuvika Chaudhary.

