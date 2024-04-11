In her recent vlog, Bharti Singh confessed about feeling nervous before meeting his new podcast guest, who is Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Bharti further expressed her fear of disappointing Aayush and later facing the consequences of an interaction with Salman Khan.

Bharti Singh on meeting Aayush Sharma

Bharti Singh recently confessed that she is feeling nervous before meeting Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma as he will be the next guest on her podcast. Bharti sounded worried about facing the consequences from the Khan’s end if something goes wrong during the interaction.

Later the comedian burst into laughter when she disclosed that she was joking as she mentioned, “Nahi nahi aisa kuch nahi hoga yar. Main Aayush ko mili huyi hun. Itna acha ladka hai. Bigg Boss ke set pe hi mile the hum. To aaj main badi excited hun nervous to main aise hi jhoot bol rahi.(No, nothing much is going to happen. I’ve already met Aayush before on the sets of Bigg Boss and he is a nice person in himself. I am more excited rather than nervous).” Further, she expressed her eagerness to dig out a more peculiar answer from him.

She then instructed her crew member about Aayush Sharma, and jokingly said, “Salman Khan ka jija aa raha hai aaj. Audition ke liye (Today Salman Khan’s brother-in-law is arriving for the audition).” This was followed by an apology to the Bigg Boss 17 host when she corrected her statement and said that he was coming for the podcast.

When Aayush finally arrived Bharti started complaining that he had made her feel older by calling her out “Ma’am.” Later she mocked her growing age and made an open offer to the directors who want to cast her, Aayush and Haarsh together can message Aayush. Later, Bharti vibed with Aayush as they both are from the Punjabi background.

After the shoot of the podcast, Bharti summarized it to be a fun and interactive one. For the unversed, Aayush’s new movie Ruslaan is slated to release on 26th April 2024.

More about Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh is a notable personality in the entertainment industry who is renowned for her perfect comedy timing. She has come a long way since rising to fame with her character of Lalli in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 4. Currently, Bharti is hosting the dance reality show, Dance Deewane 4. Speaking of her personal life, Bharti tied the knot in 2017 with Superstar Singer 3 host Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

