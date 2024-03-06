Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill stuns in sleeveless shimmery green dress; see pics

Shehnaaz Gill is renowned for her lively personality and flawless style, making her a fashion icon in the entertainment world. Her fashion choices have evolved over time, and her recent outfits are causing quite a sensation. The diva, who rose to fame on Bigg Boss 13, delighted her fan base by sharing photos of herself in a stunning green ensemble. Her sizzling appearance left fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe.

Dazzling in green: Shehnaaz's recent outfit

The actress was last seen in Thank You For Coming and took to Instagram to share a series of pictures in a green outfit. Shehnaaz dazzles in a sleeveless green shimmer gown featuring a sweetheart neckline. Sporting a glossy makeup style, she lets her hair flow freely, completing the ensemble with matching green heels. The actress wore a neon green crystal-embellished corset dress. To complement her ensemble, Shehnaaz Gill carefully selected accessories and finishing touches that enhanced the overall aesthetic. She opted for minimalistic jewelry, only diamond earrings, allowing the outfit to take the spotlight. She wore two rings on her fingers, visible in the second photo of the series. Shehnaaz Gill's hair and makeup perfectly complemented her ensemble. Showcasing a flawless complexion, subtle contouring, and nude lip color with wavy hair, Shehnaaz's makeup accentuates her natural beauty, striking a perfect harmony with the ensemble. The post was captioned with two green heart emojis.

Fans reactions

Fans were quick to react as she posted the picture. They took to the comment section and wrote, “OMG hotness overload, keep shining Shehnaaz.” Another commented, “Hottest Diva.”

Shehnaaz Gill has a new movie coming up called Sab First Class, where she stars alongside Varun Sharma. Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film promises to be a fun family entertainer, showcasing Shehnaaz and Varun's comedic skills. Pinkvilla revealed that the cast also includes Kusha Kapila, Manu Rishi Chadha, and Faisal Malik. Shehnaaz shared the news officially on January 20 through an Instagram post.

About Shehnaaz Gill's professional life:

Shehnaaz Gill rose to prominence through her memorable journey in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where her bond with the late actor Siddharth Shukla captured hearts. Following her stint on the show, success has been a constant companion as she secured numerous significant projects. Among her notable film appearances are Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Thank You For Coming. Currently, Shehnaaz has a promising lineup of projects, with 100 Percent being one of the eagerly anticipated ventures.

