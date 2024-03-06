Cheshta Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta found love on the show Temptation Island. Cheshta entered the show along with her boyfriend of eleven years, Arjun Aneja. They faced a turbulent relationship and towards the end of the show, Bhagat decided to break up with Aneja and found love in Mehta. The duo were seen painting the town red with their mushy love. However, now, the duo have called it quits. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Cheshta revealed details about her break-up with Mehta.

Cheshta Bhagat accuses Nikhil Mehta of two-timing

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Cheshta revealed that Nikhil was in touch with his ex-girlfriend and was with her while he was dating Cheshta. She said, "I tried to brush it under the carpet and ignore many signs. However, I didn't want the toxicity to increase and thus decided to end it. I learned about his two-timing and it is only recently that his girlfriend called me and there were many revelations for me as well. After learning the truth, it wouldn't have been healthy if I continued dating him. I don't like lies. I wish he would have informed me about it earlier."

Have a look at Cheshta Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta on Temptation Island-

She added, "Our love story gave many hopes to people and they started believing in the concept of love again. I felt responsible towards these people and decided to announce my break-up. Also, since we unfollowed each other, some fans got the hint of our parting ways. They messaged me asking if I was faking the relationship just for the show. I want to tell all of them that everything was extremely genuine from my end."

Cheshta Bhagat on Nikhil Mehta's Instagram story

Just after Cheshta Bhagat shared about her break-up, Nikhil took to his Instagram stories and expressed his thoughts, stating that people don't know the complete truth. Reflecting on the same, Cheshta said, "I have all the screenshots and proof to back up my claims. When I confronted Nikhil, he told me he would take responsibility for his acts and wouldn't let people feel that I was wrong. However, it seems he is not sticking to his words and if he wants to play dirty, I have all the proofs."

Cheshta Bhagat on being trolled

Right after fans realized that the duo had unfollowed each other on social media, they passed judgment on Cheshta. She said, "I received many harsh messages. Some messages revolved around how I deserved the heartbreak because I broke up with Arjun on the show for Nikhil. However, they do not know that if it was not with Nikhil, I would still have broken up with Arjun and walked out solo from the show. Arjun and my relationship had no scope."

She added, "Nevertheless, I am trying to ignore these comments because I know my karma. If I do wrong with someone, I will be wronged. But when I know I haven't done anything wrong, the Almighty will take care of people wronging me."

Cheshta Bhagat on coping with the heartbreak

The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress said, "The major challenge was to get judged by people. I didn't want to come out in the open about my break-up. However, the first step of coping with heartbreak is accepting the reality and for that I needed closure. That's why I decided to talk about it. Currently, I am not reading about what people are writing. I don't want to dwell on it. I am taking one day at a time."

Temptation Island India streamed on JioCinema. Mouni Roy and Karan Kundrra were the hosts of the show.

