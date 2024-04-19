Arti Singh, renowned for her stint on Bigg Boss 13, is filled with excitement as she prepares for her big day. The actress is all set to get married to her longtime beau, Dipak Chauhan, on April 25, 2024, in Mumbai. Just a few hours ago, Arti shared a video announcing that her haldi ceremony will take place today, April 19.

A glimpse into Arti Singh’s Haldi ceremony

Taking it to the Instagram handle, the actress shared a celebration video and penned a beautiful caption. In her caption, she wrote, “Aaj meri haldi hai aur meri dulhan ke ghar bhi dhol nagare bajne chahiye such a sweet surprise @dipakchauhan09 entered house after gym and laga haayeeeee meri shadi bas 5 din mein hai .. dipak ki Arti and appuuuu thank u to just come in 3 min .. from another wing in just one call.

(Today is my Haldi ceremony, and there should be drums and music playing at my bride's house, too. Such a sweet surprise! @dipakchauhan09 entered the house after the gym, and oh my, my wedding is just 5 days away. Arti and Appuuuu, thank you for coming in just 3 minutes from another wing with just one call)."

In the video, she is seen dancing joyously to the beat of dhol, accompanied by her close friend and actress Aparna Dixit. Arti looks stylish in a black sportswear outfit, and her friend, actress Aparna Dixit, joins her for the celebration. Arti expresses her delight as Dipak surprises her with his presence, adding to the joy of the occasion. Arti Singh and her family seem excited about her wedding.

Celebs wishes for Arti Singh

As soon as Arti Singh uploaded the video, celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Aparna Dixit, Shrenu Parikh, Vikas Gupta, Aalisha Panwar, and more reacted to it. Bipasha Basu commented, “Stay blessed my darling. We love you. You deserve all the happiness and more.” Shrenu Parikh wrote, “Soooo happy for u Aarti.”

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan love story

Arti and Dipak have been together for more than a year, deeply in love and dreaming of a future together. Recognized as the sister of comedian Krushna Abhishek, Arti gained fame during her stint on Bigg Boss 13, where she emerged as one of the top six finalists.

As she steps into the path of marital happiness, fans eagerly await the star-studded event. Earlier, the actress shared a picture of a building decorated with lights and flowers, with cars parked in front. She wrote in the caption, “10 days to go.”

