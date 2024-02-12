Popular celebrity couple Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya who welcomed their little bundle of joy- a baby girl in September last year revealed her face today. The family was papped at the airport as they were leaving for Doha. Disha and Rahul happily posed for the paps and interacted with them. The singer even shared that their daughter looks like him.

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya reveal daughter Navya’s face

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya were seen walking toward the airport gate after coming out of their car. On their way, they posed for the paps. Disha is seen carrying Navya who is dressed up in a baby pink onesie and a cute pink hairband on her head. Navya was calm throughout the interaction and looked at the paps.

Watch the video of Navya here:

Rahul said to her babygirl, "See all these are your mama's Navya, ek mama, do mama, teen mama…." Disha laughed. A pap told them that Navya looks like Disha, and Rahul replied, "Bhabhi nahi, mere jaisi lagti hai." He even removed his sunglasses and asked the paps to see the resemblance.

Advertisement

To this, Disha thanked the paps and said, "You are the first person to say that, thank you soo much."

In another video, Rahul is seen carrying baby Navya and even singing for her. As the paps compliment Rahul on his recent release, Moonlight, he sings a few lines looking toward his baby. Meanwhile, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress completed the formalities with the security at the airport. As they turned to leave, Rahul said bye to the paps and asked Navya to do the same to 'mamalog'.

Reacting to the video, a few fans agreed with Rahul and wrote that Navya looked more like him. One user commented, "She looks like her papa ..Rahul vaidya." Anhother wrote, "Rahul ke tarah."

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant also informs the paps that they are going to Doha.

While Rahul looked dapper in a casual blue blazer with a black shirt underneath and blue denim, the new mom looked fit in an olive green trouser and black fitted top.

ALSO READ: Anjali Anand joins cast of Farhan Akhtar's upcoming show Dabba Cartel; to share screen with Shabana Azmi