The barbiecore trend has been taking over the fashion world and one can't stop but admire the beauty of it! Acing the trend like a fashionista, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has managed to leave her fans stunned. With her beauty, her boss-lady attitude, and her style statement, the actress has left us in awe with her charm and we can't stop admiring it. Once again, she set social media on fire with her latest snaps.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary nails the barbiecore trend:

A few minutes back, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary dropped a few snaps from her latest photoshoot. In these photos, the actress sported an all-black look and nailed the barbiecore trend like a fashion icon. She donned a pink plunging neckline blazer and pink bottoms.

To add more glam to her outfit, the Bigg Boss 16 fame opted for pink eyeliner and glossy pink lipstick. She wore her hair up into a messy ponytail and donned stylish gold ring earrings, with pink, gold, and white pearl necklaces. To complete her look, she went for diamond studded heels. Priyanka looks drop-dead gorgeous as she strikes captivating poses for the snaps. Sharing these photos, she captioned, "Pinktastic."

Take a look at Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's PICS here-

As soon as these snaps were shared, fans flooded her comments section and praised Priyanka's boss lady look. Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia also complimented her look and said, "Hottie."

This is not the first time the actress amazed her fans with her stunning pictures. From stylish bikinis to gorgeous lehengas, Priyanka never fails to make hearts skip a beat with her beauty.

About Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's upcoming project:

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is all set to win the hearts of the audience again with her upcoming web show Dus June Ki Raat. She recently wrapped up the shooting of the web show and gave fans a glimpse of it on social media.

Produced by Sachin Mohite under the banner of Jaasvand Entertainment and co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor, this will be Priyanka's first web show. She will be sharing the screen space with Tusshar Kapoor for the first time. Dus June Ki Raat will be released on Jio Cinema and ALT Balaji.

Speaking about her previous assignments, Priyanka has been a part of Udaariyaan and several other music videos.

