In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary made a shocking revelation about being betrayed in love and talked about how she had dealt with it. The actress answered the question candidly, mentioning how past infidelity has worked out positively for her.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's perspective on betrayal in love

When Pinkvilla asked Priyanka Chahar Choudhary if she had ever been betrayed in love, she spontaneously responded, "Definitely," followed by laughter. Further, she cheerfully added, "Yes! Yes! Yes!"

Divulging more, she accepted that the heartbreaks have only made her emerge stronger.

Emphasizing the same, she said, "But ab lagta hai ki kahi na kahi acha tha wo betrayal ya heartbroken hone mera kyunki, main jb bhi heartbroken huyi hun tab tab wo do mahine hata do mereko wo us zone se bahar ane ke alawa uske baad mien main ek alag ladki ban ke bahar aayi hun (But now it feels that somehow that betrayal or being heartbroken was good for me because whenever I've been heartbroken, except for those two months I needed to get out of that zone, after that, I've come out as a different girl.)"

Continuing on the same, she said, “Main bahut zada motivated hoti hun, then I work on myself and I think heartbreak hona aap isko ache way mien bhi le sakte ho. Aap apne upar kaam kro ki it’s fine hume koi nhi chahiye. It’s fine! (I feel extremely motivated, then I work on myself, and I think heartbreak can be taken in a positive way. You can work on yourself, realizing it's fine, you don't need anyone. It's fine!)”

Concluding her statement, the Bigg Boss 15 strongly mentions that if a person follows this path, they will surely see a positive change in themselves.

About Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary initially started her career as a model. After working on several Punjabi music albums, she landed in the Hindi television industry, where she garnered much appreciation for her vibrant performances in several shows, including Udaariyaan, Pandya Store, Gathbandhan, Yeh Hai Chahatien, and many others.

