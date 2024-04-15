Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who was rumored to be working with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Dunki has reacted to the same now. The actress recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and made several revelations, while sharing her perspective. Priyanka spoke at length about her first-hand reaction to the rumors of her being cast in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki.

Priyanka Chahar reveals her reaction on being cast in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki

When Pinkvilla asked Priyanka Chahar Choudhary about how she felt about the rumors of her getting featured in the latest Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, she shared her thoughts on the same. Addressing her reaction to the rumors, the actress emphasized how it is her hard work that is getting much consideration that people are linking it to a big project.

Divulging further, Priyanka shared her reaction, saying, “I was really happy. Mere liye shocking bhi (It was shocking for me too).”

Further, the actress revealed that even if her name was getting linked up with the SRK movie she hasn't received a call from their end. Emphasizing the same, Choudhary said, "Because I didn't know! Mujhe koi call nhi aya but everybody was like that! (I haven't received any calls yet, everyone was like that)! You're doing Dunki, You're doing Dunki."

Later, hinting at her upcoming projects, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant said, “There are few projects coming up, jald hi (very soon).”

The actress also shared her work preference and said, “Definitely I’m open for web show, and for movies, and definitely agar kuch TV mien bhi aisa kuch acha sa content hai to definitely (and also in television if there is any good content in it).”

More about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is popularly known for her stint in Bigg Boss 15. The actress has worked in Gathbandhan, Pandya Store, Udaariyaan, and many more shows.

On the personal front, Priyanka has been grabbing headlines for her relationship with Ankit Gupta. While it was reported they are planning to tie the knot soon, the actress clarified the same with Pinkvilla and denied all rumors.

