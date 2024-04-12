Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is undoubtedly one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. The actress, who rose to fame with her role in Udaariyaan was recently seen in the music video Dost Banke. Now, the actress has shared the BTS from the video that quickly went viral among the netizens. In the video, the actress is seen dressed as a beggar on the streets. Scroll below to watch the video and see the reaction of the netizens.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary drops BTS of Dost Banke

Just a few hours back, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary dropped the BTS of the music video, where she is seen dressed as a beggar, sitting on the footpath amidst garbage. With unkempt hair, dirty clothes, and dirt on her skin, the actress looks unrecognizable. She looks lost as she sits and a child feeds her food. The team can also be seen seated behind the camera.

Watch Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s video here:

The video has been uploaded with the caption, “Bahte hai na bahte hai na, aansu mere bahte hai na. Keep watching and loving ‘Dost Banke’”

Reaction of netizens

Fans and colleagues of the Bigg Boss 16 fame are all praise seeing her nail the look of a beggar. Many of them showered their admiration in the comment section. Celebrity designer Ken Frens wrote, “Outstanding . ... . My heart skipped a beat . .” Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia wrote, “U killed it!!!” Another former Bigg Boss contestant, Manu Punjabi wrote, “OMG! talent = @priyankachaharchoudhary"

Fans of the actress stirred up quite a storm in the comment section. One user wrote, "Your performance in the song was incredibly moving; you truly deserve recognition as the best actress. Watching it brought tears to my eyes." Another commented, "Not an easy to perform such & you did it outstanding"

For the unversed, the song Dost Banke has been sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and beautifully composed by Gurnazar and Kushagra Thakur. This song delves into the emotions of heartbreak and lost love. It features Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Akaisha Vats, and Gurnazar.

